Megan Fox can imagine marrying Machine Gun Kelly

Will Megan Fox (34) take the next step with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (30) this year? Almost eight months have passed since the separation from actor Brian Austin Green (47), with whom Megan has three sons. It wasn’t until November that she filed for divorce after ten years of marriage. Nevertheless, it is quite possible that the Transformers star will soon be wearing a ring on his finger again.

It is getting more and more serious between the actress and the rapper. “MGK is the type of man that her friends will definitely see by her side over the long term. They spend almost all of their time together and have met each other’s children, “a source told the magazine HollywoodLife. The two are “open” to the idea of ​​getting married. Megan doesn’t seem to want to rush anything, but see a future with the musician.

Her fans are also sure that Megan means business. At last year’s American Music Awards, the American presented a new tattoo. The words “el pistolero” now adorn her collarbone. Translated it means “the shooter” – for many a tribute to Colson Baker, like Machine Gun Kelly real name is called.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, actors

Music video: “Machine Gun Kelly” with “Bloody Valentine” Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in the music video for “Bloody Valentine”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

58 Yes, the two will not hesitate long. 70 Oh well, they’ll probably take their time.



