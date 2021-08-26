MCU madness: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” smashes “Avengers: Endgame” record · KINO.de

Spidey will soon experience a new adventure in the MCU and the response to the first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been huge. Records are broken.

Those responsible at Sony Pictures held back the first trailer for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” for a long time. Although the film was already on December 16, 2021 to start in the local cinemas, there was no moving material to see for a long time. Together with the rumors of a meeting of all previous screen Spideys and a return of notorious adversaries, the expectations rose almost immeasurably.

Sony Pictures would probably not have released the trailer now if they hadn’t been forced to take this step. The reason: Shortly before the official release, an unfinished version was leaked. According to rumors, the trailer was supposed to be shown at CinemaCon, but not released. It is conceivable that Sony and Disney / Marvel Studios had agreed that the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” would only be released during the screenings of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” September 2, 2021) to show no obstacles in the way of the brand new MCU superhero.

The solo films from Spider-Man are not available there, but all other MCU films are available on Disney +: You can subscribe here.

The delaying tactic has obviously worked: As Deadline reports, the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was able to deliver within the first 24 hours 355.5 million clicks generate worldwide. This even included the previous record from “Avengers: Endgame” 289 million clicks downright shattered. The direct comparison within the company’s own film series is even more blatant: Most recently, the trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” generated 135 million clicks within the same period of time.









The second Spider-Man adventure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) grossed around 1.13 billion US dollars at the global box office. The expectations are therefore great. Despite all the euphoria, one should not forget that the world is still in the corona pandemic.

Do you love Easter eggs and Marvel films? Then take a look at this one Video pure:

kino.de News – First trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

“Spider-Man: No Way Hom” is also trending on social networks

But that’s not even the only record that “No Way Home” was able to break: The trailer received around 4.5 million mentions on social networks within the first 24 hours, while “Endgame” only got 3.38 million Mentions.

These records cannot be explained by the MCU or the Marvel brand alone. Neither “Black Widow”, “Shang-Chi” or “Eternals” managed to make such waves. On the contrary, there is a general skepticism about the last two films. As for “No Way Home”: It may have something to do with the fact that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange are two important superheroes from “Endgame”. But the reason is Spidey himself. Yes, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America may be the most popular characters in the MCU, but Spider-Man is the most popular Marvel character across all media (movies, comics, video games). And here there should be three of him (!).

So it’s no wonder that Sony has just renamed its own cinematic universe to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

There are hardly any better cameos than Marvel legend Stan Lee’s. Do you only recognize the respective Marvel film based on its appearances?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.