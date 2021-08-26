Julia Roberts commemorates Richard Donner with a touching post

Julia Roberts (53) mourns Richard Donner (✝91). The director’s death became known on Monday. In the course of his 40-year career, he has directed numerous films – including blockbusters such as Superman, “The Goonies” and “Lethal Weapon. Although the 91-year-old can look back on a fulfilled life, the grief is with his family and his companions big. Even Julia Roberts The death of the Hollywood celebrity hurts a lot.

The actress played the female lead in 1997 on the side of Mel Gibson (65) in Donner’s film “Fletcher’s Visionen”. The director apparently made an impression on the now 53-year-old. She wrote down a photo of the native New Yorker Instagram: “I adored this man. Rest in peace, Richard Donner. “ These words added Julia with an emoji representing a broken heart.









Donner was not only admired for his films. The filmmaker also had a big heart. According to The Sun For example, he took over the university fees for a “The Goonies” actor. He is also said to have paid rehab costs for another film colleague.

Richard Donner on the red carpet

Julia Roberts

Richard Donner, director



