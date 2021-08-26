Saturday, August 28, 2021
Julia Roberts commemorates Richard Donner with a touching post

By Sonia Gupta
Julia Roberts (53) mourns Richard Donner (✝91). The director’s death became known on Monday. In the course of his 40-year career, he has directed numerous films – including blockbusters such as Superman, “The Goonies” and “Lethal Weapon. Although the 91-year-old can look back on a fulfilled life, the grief is with his family and his companions big. Even Julia Roberts The death of the Hollywood celebrity hurts a lot.

The actress played the female lead in 1997 on the side of Mel Gibson (65) in Donner’s film “Fletcher’s Visionen”. The director apparently made an impression on the now 53-year-old. She wrote down a photo of the native New Yorker Instagram: “I adored this man. Rest in peace, Richard Donner. “ These words added Julia with an emoji representing a broken heart.




Donner was not only admired for his films. The filmmaker also had a big heart. According to The Sun For example, he took over the university fees for a “The Goonies” actor. He is also said to have paid rehab costs for another film colleague.

Richard Donner on the red carpet
Julia Roberts
Richard Donner, director


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
