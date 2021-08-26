Jonny Depp’s ex-wife surprisingly became a mother

Surprising baby news: US actress Amber Heard has announced the birth of her daughter. Jonny Depp’s 35-year-old ex-wife shared a cute photo and the name of the little one.

US actress Amber Heard has become a mother. The 35-year-old announced the good news with a photo on Instagram that shows her with her daughter. Heard wrote: “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.” She actually wanted to protect her private life, but wanted to take control herself with the contribution.









Jonny Depp’s ex-wife explained that she decided four years ago to go her own way in starting a family. “I now understand how radical it is for us as women to think about it this way. I hope we get to a point where it is normal not to want to put a ring on your finger but still want to put up a cot,” Heard went on to write. The US magazine “Page Six” reported that the child was born through a surrogate mother. This was not confirmed in the post of the actress.

Heard and Depp met in 2011 while filming the film “The Rum Diary”. The couple married four years later. After 15 months of marriage, the actress filed for divorce in May 2016. This was followed by a month-long mud fight with mutual, serious allegations. While the divorce itself could largely be settled in camera, the relationship problems became public in the context of a legal dispute against a publisher.