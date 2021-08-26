Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsJonny Depp's ex-wife surprisingly became a mother
News

Jonny Depp’s ex-wife surprisingly became a mother

By Sonia Gupta
0
58




Surprising baby news: US actress Amber Heard has announced the birth of her daughter. Jonny Depp’s 35-year-old ex-wife shared a cute photo and the name of the little one.

US actress Amber Heard has become a mother. The 35-year-old announced the good news with a photo on Instagram that shows her with her daughter. Heard wrote: “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.” She actually wanted to protect her private life, but wanted to take control herself with the contribution.




Jonny Depp’s ex-wife explained that she decided four years ago to go her own way in starting a family. “I now understand how radical it is for us as women to think about it this way. I hope we get to a point where it is normal not to want to put a ring on your finger but still want to put up a cot,” Heard went on to write. The US magazine “Page Six” reported that the child was born through a surrogate mother. This was not confirmed in the post of the actress.

Heard and Depp met in 2011 while filming the film “The Rum Diary”. The couple married four years later. After 15 months of marriage, the actress filed for divorce in May 2016. This was followed by a month-long mud fight with mutual, serious allegations. While the divorce itself could largely be settled in camera, the relationship problems became public in the context of a legal dispute against a publisher.


Previous articleWhy some countries are more visible at the Paralympics
Next articleBörse Express – Dogecoin may not make someone a millionaire, but this investment may
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv