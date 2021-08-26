Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney: Charity Auction with Private Items

Fancy a designer bag from Jennifer Aniston or a watch from George Clooney? A charity auction makes it possible.

US stars like Jennifer Aniston (51, “Friends”) and George Clooney (59, “The Midnight Sky”) donated private items for a charity auction on the occasion of the American Veterans Day on November 11th. With the online auction they support the organization “Homes For Our Troops”, which builds and donates accommodations for wounded US veterans that are specially adapted to their needs.









The prominent donations



Aniston provides a Louis Vuitton bag, Clooney a wristwatch. There is also a guitar by country star Kenny Chesney (52), a dress by author and actress Mindy Kaling (41) and various sports memorabilia from NFL players. All items are hand signed.

In addition, souvenirs from celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler, Chris Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Bateman, Jerry Seinfeld or Olivia Wilde and Jake Gyllenhaal are on offer.

The auction, which is taking place for the fourth time, starts on Tuesday (November 10th), one day before Veterans Day, and ends a week later on November 17th.

