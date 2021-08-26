How did Tom Cruise celebrate his 59th birthday?

Did you know already… Angelina Jolie: Looking forward to working with Chloé Zhao

Tom Cruise celebrated his birthday at the European Championship quarter-final match between England and Ukraine.

The 59-year-old actor marked his big day on Saturday with a party at his home in Biggin Hill, South East England, where Tom and friends watched the big soccer game.

A source told The Sun newspaper that Tom caught the football bug and looked at the Euros. He invited a few friends over and watched the game.

Tom recently moved to his new home in the English countryside, but reports say he’s enjoying it more than the “hustle and bustle” of London.

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star moved to the UK to direct the seventh and eighth installments of the series, but production was interrupted several times over the past year due to the coronavirus.

