»HenSuki«: Disc release of the ecchi anime postponed

An entry at AV Visionen recently announced that the release of the first volume of KAZÉ Anime’s “HenSuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love With a Pervert, As Long As She’s a Cutie?” will move.

Series available from September 2021

The disc release will therefore not start on September 2, 2021, but rather on September 16, 2021. The first volume contains the first four of the twelve episodes in German and Japanese as well as with German subtitles. As a bonus, a slipcase, a 24-page booklet, the clean opening and ending and four bonus clips are listed.

Since the postponement currently only affects the first disc, the second volume, which contains episodes 5 to 8, will continue as planned on November 4, 2021. The final third volume will go on sale on December 2, 2021 with episodes 9 to 12.









The ecchi series “HenSuki” ran in Japan in the summer of 2019 and is available in Japan for Anime on Demand and Crunchyroll in Japanese with German subtitles. The title was produced in the studios Seven and GEEK TOYS under the direction of Itsuki Imazaki (“Recorder and Randsell Mi”).

Pre-order at Amazon:

>> Vol. 1 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 2 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 3 (DVD | Blu-ray)

Collection pusher design:

Plot:

Once upon a time there was Cinderella who left her panties in a boy’s locker … Wait a minute ?!

Keiki Kiryu receives a mysterious love letter without the name of the sender, but with a pair of white underpants. Curious to find this Cinderella with no panties on, during his investigation he finds that every candidate is … a total pervert!

© Tomo Hanama / KADOKAWA / Hensuki Production Committee