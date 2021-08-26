Hazel Moder: Julia Roberts daughter premieres on the red carpet – Entertainment

Hazel Moder with her father Danny Moder in Cannes. Photo: P. Lehman / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing





Julia Roberts’ teenage daughter Hazel appeared on the red carpet for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. She accompanied her father Danny Moder to the premiere of his new film “Flag Day”.

Julia Roberts (53), unlike many celebrity parents, keeps her children out of the public eye. The red carpet debut of her daughter Hazel Moder is all the more surprising. The 16-year-old accompanied her father Danny Moder (52) to the Cannes Film Festival and posed at his side for the photographers.









Together they celebrated the premiere of Moder’s latest film “Flag Day”. The 52-year-old directed the camera in Sean Penns (60) around a cheater. Another father-daughter team can be seen in front of the camera. Sean Penn plays the leading role, his film daughter plays his real daughter Dylan Penn (30).

Three teenage kids

Julia Roberts met Danny Moder in 2000 on the set of their joint film “The Mexican”. Moder worked as a camera assistant on the thriller comedy. On July 4, 2002, the two tied the knot at Roberts Ranch in New Mexico. Daughter Hazel and her twin brother Phinnaeus were born on November 8, 2004. Another son, Henry, was born on June 18, 2007.

On her debut, Hazel kept it simple. The 16-year-old showed up in a long, yellow dress. Her hair was loosely tied in a ponytail. It is not known whether she is also aiming for a career in the film business.





