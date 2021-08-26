George and Amal Clooney: They enjoy family time in Italy

George and Amal Clooney are enjoying their time in Italy. There they were spotted having dinner with Amal’s mother and sister.

George (60) and Amal Clooney (43) are apparently currently in their villa on Lake Como. “Page Six” published pictures of the couple from Italy. It shows the celebrity couple getting on a boat. The two reportedly went to the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. There the Clooneys are said to have met Amal’s sister Tala Alamuddin and her husband and mother Baria Alamuddin for dinner. George Clooney wears a white shirt with an elegant gray suit on the snapshots. His wife presents a white sleeveless dress in the shape of a mullet.









The Clooneys have been married since 2014 and have four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. Since their wedding, they have been regularly spotted in the holiday villa called “Oleandra” on Lake Como, but apparently they couldn’t be there last year. A source told People magazine about their current stay: “It’s the first time you’ve been back in Italy in two years. You seem thrilled to be back, friends you didn’t see during the pandemic , are very happy that they are back. “

High visit



Time and again, the Clooneys not only greet family members, but also other celebrities on their Italian property. In June 2019, for example, the former US President Barack Obama (59) visited the “Ocean’s Eleven” star and his wife with his wife Michelle (57) and their two daughters Malia (23) and Sasha (20).

