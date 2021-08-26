Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsGeorge and Amal Clooney: They enjoy family time in Italy
News

George and Amal Clooney: They enjoy family time in Italy

By Sonia Gupta
0
77




George and Amal Clooney
You enjoy family time in Italy

George and Amal Clooney appearing together in London.

George and Amal Clooney appearing together in London.

© Landmark Media. pictures@lmkmedia.com. Tel: 00 44 20 7033 3830 / ImageCollect

George and Amal Clooney are enjoying their time in Italy. There they were spotted having dinner with Amal’s mother and sister.

George (60) and Amal Clooney (43) are apparently currently in their villa on Lake Como. “Page Six” published pictures of the couple from Italy. It shows the celebrity couple getting on a boat. The two reportedly went to the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. There the Clooneys are said to have met Amal’s sister Tala Alamuddin and her husband and mother Baria Alamuddin for dinner. George Clooney wears a white shirt with an elegant gray suit on the snapshots. His wife presents a white sleeveless dress in the shape of a mullet.




The Clooneys have been married since 2014 and have four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. Since their wedding, they have been regularly spotted in the holiday villa called “Oleandra” on Lake Como, but apparently they couldn’t be there last year. A source told People magazine about their current stay: “It’s the first time you’ve been back in Italy in two years. You seem thrilled to be back, friends you didn’t see during the pandemic , are very happy that they are back. “

High visit

Time and again, the Clooneys not only greet family members, but also other celebrities on their Italian property. In June 2019, for example, the former US President Barack Obama (59) visited the “Ocean’s Eleven” star and his wife with his wife Michelle (57) and their two daughters Malia (23) and Sasha (20).

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleNatalie Portman Films: These are our favorites
Next articleEthereum 2.0 staking made easier and more rewarding with Matrixport’s first mover “ETH 2.0 Staking Earn” product
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv