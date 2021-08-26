Ethereum 2.0 staking made easier and more rewarding with Matrixport’s first mover “ETH 2.0 Staking Earn” product

08/26/2021





SINGAPORE, Feb. 6 / PRNewswire / – Users can enjoy additional DeFi token rewards, increased liquidity and an annual return of up to 10 percent



Matrixport, Asia’s fastest growing financial services platform for digital assets, announced the launch of ETH2.0 Staking Earn, the first of its kind to allow customers to participate in Ethereum 2.0 (ETH2.0) staking at a low threshold To earn returns from Ethereum lock-up rewards while benefiting from additional token rewards, mining revenues and better liquidity from related DeFi projects. Users can easily access the new product via the trustworthy and secure app platform from Matrixport and take part in ETH2.0 assignments “with just two taps”.



Matrixport’s “ETH2.0 Staking Earn” product is expected to generate returns between 3 and 10 percent. Users can achieve higher returns resulting from a combination of an average ETH2.0 stake premium of 2.30 percent *, DeFi mining token income of 6.81 percent * and transaction fee income of 0.14 percent *.



“ETH2.0 Staking Earn” generates additional income through the established DeFi protocols Curve and Lido, a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 that is supported by industry-leading staking providers. Lido is currently the largest decentralized contract for ETH 2.0 deployments with over 540,000 ETH deployments. By using Curve, users also benefit from stable currency exchange services with low slippage and low transaction fees.



John Ge, Co-Founder and CEO of Matrixport, said: “The transition to proof-of-stake is an important milestone for the ecosystem, but the hurdle to meaningful participation in ETH 2.0 staking pools is still high for many. Matrixport’s ETH2.0 Staking Earn “combines robust ETH 2.0 stake rewards with the liquidity advantages of DeFi protocols. Additionally, the significantly lower investment thresholds encourage wider community participation. Our world-class product reflects Matrixport’s relentless commitment to bringing innovative ideas to the market from which the broad mass of krypto users will benefit. ”



Matrixport users can reserve their shares from August 25 to August 31, 2021, which will then be confirmed on September 1, 2021. To allow easy access for ETH 2.0 investments, a lower investment threshold has been set with a minimum of 5 ETH. The return on investment is updated once a month within 3 working days of the open period at the end of each month. In contrast to other staking pools, “ETH2.0 Staking Earn” enables users to pay out early for an additional service fee.



Konstantin Lomashuk, co-founder of Lido DAO, comments: “With the mission to make staking easy and secure while maintaining the decentralization and censorship resistance of Ethereum, this collaboration with Matrixport is perfectly aligned with the values ​​of Lido, as it involves broader participation at the Ethereum staking economy. Lido is committed to contributing as much as possible to the maturation of the DeFi staking economy and this is another important step in that direction. ”



Matrixport enables investors to get more out of their cryptocurrency by discovering new ways to invest and generate returns in a safe and sustainable way. As the fastest growing crypto platform in Asia, Matrixport’s exponential growth has been driven by robust technological capabilities and innovative product offerings, such as the world’s first dual currency crypto product. Earlier this month, Matrixport announced the successful completion of its Series C funding round and valuation of over $ 1 billion. The company plans to continue its global expansion and obtain licenses to operate in additional countries.



* Yield data as of August 24, 2021. The current tariffs can be found in the Matrixport app.



Further information on “ETH2.0 Staking Earn” can also be found in this factsheet: https: //drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yr-Vuu73Yb0CNib … o5s



Matrixport information



Matrixport is one of the fastest growing financial services platforms for digital assets in Asia. With $ 10 billion in assets under management and custody, it offers crypto financial services from a single source with an average monthly trading volume of over $ 5 billion. The offering includes Cactus Custody (TM), Spot-OTC, Fixed Income, structured products, lending and asset management.



Matrixport, headquartered in Singapore, is committed to making crypto easy for everyone and its motto is “Get More From Your Crypto”. The company has licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland and employs over 230 people who serve institutions as well as private customers in Asia and Europe. More information is available at: www.matrixport.com.



