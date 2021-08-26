Doja Cat will host the MTV Video Music Awards

US singer

New York / Los Angeles (AP) – US singer Doja Cat (25, “Planet Her”) will be the host of the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony for the first time on stage. This was announced by the US music broadcaster MTV.

The rapper announced her joy on Instagram with the exclamation “Wowowowowowow”. At the awards ceremony, which has been held since 1984, musicians and actors such as Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus have led through the show in the past.









Doja Cat is also part of the prominent line-up alongside artists such as Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello at the trophy show on September 12th in New York’s Barclays Center.

Justin Bieber has the most winning chances this year with seven nominations. Singer Megan Thee Stallion follows closely behind with six nominations. For every five there are several artists, including Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

For the VMA prizes, fans can vote online for their favorites. The trophy is a “Moonman” – a little astronaut on the moon who holds an MTV flag in his hand.

