Cardano Falls 11% – Investors Need Strong Nerves From Investing.com



Cardano falls 11% – investors need strong nerves



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.630957 on the Investing.com Index at 6:15 PM (4:15 PM GMT) on Tuesday, down 10.59%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since June 21st.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.051215B or 4.17% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.116713B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.630957 on the lower side and $ 2.946342 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 29.77%. The average trading volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 8.399002B million dollars or 7.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.8787 on the lower and $ 2.9701 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 11.42% away from the record high, which was marked on August 23 at $ 2.97 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 48,052.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.23%.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 5.38% to $ 3,164.46.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 907.530471B billion or 43.98% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 374.143064B billion or 18.13% of the total market capitalization.