BTC with over 60% plus in three and a half weeks – buy Bitcoin now?

The Bitcoin price (BTC) has been in its strongest upward trend since February of this year for a little more than three weeks. Analysts already believe that the price could double by the end of the year. Is Now the Right Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Since July 20, the price of Bitcoin has risen from around $ 29,600 to over $ 46,800. So that the course has the most important Cryptocurrency increased by more than 60 percent in about three and a half weeks.

With its impressive price increase, Bitcoin is by no means alone. Numerous other coins such as Ethereum, Cardano or Axie Infinity have also recently recorded enormous gains. It seems that the optimism that had been lost in the past few months has finally returned to the crypto market.

After it looked as if the upswing in Bitcoin had only been short-lived between the end of July and the beginning of August, the bears subsequently took full control. In the last seven days alone, the plus at BTC is 7.20 percent. Within the last 24 hours, the BTC rate has risen by another 1 percentage point.

Bitcoin over $ 100,000 soon?

The latest price rally has also meant that the forecasts are moving in a much more optimistic direction again. Mike McGlone from Bloomberg Intelligence recently brought the magical $ 100,000 bitcoin into play again in a television interview.

Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Tom Lee also believes that BTC can skip the $ 100,000 mark. Specifically, he believes that reaching this mark by the end of the year is realistic. At the same time, it gives investors a simple rule for dealing with Bitcoin: If BTC exceeds its average price for the past 200 days, it is time to buy Bitcoin.

Buy Bitcoin at eToro If you want to benefit from the current rally in the crypto market and buy Bitcoin, you can do this cheaply via the online broker eToro, for example. Buying crypto at eToro is quick and easy. Only the following three steps are necessary for this: Register with eToro First you need an account with eToro. An online registration form can be found on the provider’s website, which only needs to be filled out and sent. In order to successfully complete the registration and activate the new account, you must then verify your personal details and place of residence. This can be done completely online. Deposit money Step 2 is to top up your own trading account. For this purpose, eToro provides its users with a number of different payment options. The selection at eToro is significantly larger than at many other online brokers. Everyone will find the right payment option for themselves here.







Buy bitcoin

As soon as the account is topped up, you can finally buy BTC. For this you only need “BTC” or “Bitcoin“In the search bar under the heading Marketplaces. Alternatively, Bitcoin can also be found immediately under the corresponding crypto section.

One click takes you to the course overview. There you can click on the button “Trading“Go to the purchase menu. Here you can set the desired amount of BTC and finalize the purchase.

Invest in real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely? Open a free account * with eToro now.