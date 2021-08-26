Behind Bars? Julia Roberts Is Out And About In Prison Style

What’s going on here, does Julia Roberts (53) have to go to jail? Her fans usually know the Hollywood great and Oscar winner from the red carpet, dressed in elegant haute couture – as befits a megastar. The “Ocean’s Eleven”Actress here: The mother of three was recently pictured wearing a super-casual orange one-piece suit.

Actually, the actress should be working on two new projects in Australia at the moment. Instead, on the most recent paparazzi tapes, she dressed up for a business meeting in Los Angeles. The ankle-length, tailored jumpsuit skilfully staged your curves. Julia rounded off the cool outfit with nude sunglasses and a colorful mask. A black-colored shopper and a loose bun complemented the business-casual look perfectly.









The actress has long been a fan of one-pieces and casual fashion. She was seen wearing a similar look in Malibu in the spring of 2020. At the time, she had opted for a dark blue-colored, worker-style model. Fans know: they like things to be practical and convenient. As with the British Fashion Awards 2019 – in a jumpsuit and without shoes.