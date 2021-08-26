Barack Obama, Will Smith and Co .: This is how stars celebrate Independence Day – entertainment

The United States is celebrating its Independence Day. Ex-President Barack Obama also congratulates. Photo: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com





Independence Day is celebrated annually in the USA on July 4th. Many US stars congratulated their country on their birthday on social media.

July 4th is a spectacle every year in the US, with concerts, fairs, fireworks and parades across the country. Due to the corona crisis, however, a lot has been canceled, but of course the US stars will not let the national holiday be taken away and show on social media how proud they are of their country.

The Obamas not only had to celebrate the fourth of July, but also the birthday of their daughter Malia Obama (23). Ex-US President Barack Obama (59) therefore shared a snapshot from the past on Instagram, showing him with Malia, who was still small at the time. “A happy fourth of July and a happy birthday, Malia,” wrote Obama on Instagram. “It was always a pleasure to see how you went your own way with serenity, grace and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you.” Of course, Mama Michelle Obama (57) also posted a birthday post for the USA and Malia and wrote: “I know that she will always be my sweet little girl …”

As usual, the native Austrian is also sporty in his new Instagram post. Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) sends his birthday greetings to the USA from Graz while wearing a t-shirt with a USA flag on his bike. “Happy 4th of July! I always say that I was born in Austria and that I was made in America.” In his post, the ex-governor of California stands in front of a shop in Graz, where at the age of 15 he discovered a magazine that encouraged him to go to the USA. “My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day I am grateful for the United States. I will always fight to make our country better every day because it is not easy to be the greatest country in the world. We have to work our butts to get better and better. That’s patriotism. “, The action star writes on Instagram.









Courteney Cox

Actress Courteney Cox (57) spent the fourth of July with her two friends Jennifer Aniston (52) and Lisa Kudrow (57). The three actresses still meet very regularly and keep in close contact 17 years after the end of the cult series “Friends”.

Will Smith

Will Smith (52) remembered a real classic film on Instagram on July 4th: “Independance Day”. The film bears the American Independence Day in the title. The 52-year-old actor shared pictures from the set of the flick and could hardly believe that it is already 25 years old. “25 years ago ?? Wow,” the actor wrote to the post.







Diane Kruger

Actress Diane Krüger (44) is currently enjoying togetherness with actor and boyfriend Norman Reedus (52). The 44-year-old shared a photo of the two from the beach and only wrote “US” – United States. The actress provides the post with many heart emojies. “US” could also stand for “we”. The couple have been happy together for five years and have been parents since 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook father Mark Zuckerberg (37) spent the American Independence Day adventurously on the water. The 37-year-old posted a short video of himself fliteboarding. The entrepreneur proudly presented his flite board skills and hovered over the water with a large US flag for a minute. “Happy Fourth of July,” he wrote about the video.

The Americans are celebrating their Independence Day for the 245th time. In 1776 the former thirteen British colonies were first referred to as the United States of America.