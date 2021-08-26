Ashton doesn’t listen to them

The 37-year-old actress – who has been dating her former ‘The Roaring Seventies’ co-star since 2012 before they married three years later – wasn’t impressed when he wanted to invest in the company early on in their relationship. After the tremendous success of the app, Mila is happy to admit that it was one of her husband’s smartest investments.

While appearing on The Last Show with Stephen Colbert, she explains, “The best thing about him is that he is really smart at including me in everything […] He’s also very clever at knowing that sometimes you shouldn’t listen to your wife! […] He said, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s kind of a ride-sharing service … some kind of taxi company, but anyone can drive the taxi.’ I said, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’ “And Mila was’ angry ‘when Ashton suggested she try Uber for herself. She adds,” I was like,’ You want me in a stranger put a car? What’s up with you?'”









The ‘Bad Moms’ actress was just as angry when Ashton – who was also an early investor in Airbnb – wanted to invest in something again. “He sat down with me and said, ‘Hey, babe, I need to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy.’ He said, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’ – that was over eight years ago – it’s called Bitcoin. ‘”She wanted to stop him from doing that too. “I said, ‘Well, I think that’s a terrible idea.’ And he said, ‘Cool, we’re investing in them.’ “But Mila admits,” I’ve never been happier to be wrong! “