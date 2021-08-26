Anna Kendrick forgot the role of “Twilight”

Anna Kendrick played in “Twilight” in 2008 – but it seems to have pushed it aside. (Image: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Porter Incredible Women Gala 2018)

The film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” saga was the big breakthrough for some actors – including Anna Kendrick. However, she doesn’t seem particularly proud of her role at the time.

For Kendrick, “Twilight” was 2008’s first major Hollywood production. The then 23-year-old had previously stood in front of the camera mainly on theater stages and in a few minor supporting roles. In the years that followed, the actress appeared in four of the five “Twilight” films in the role of Jessica Stanley, a school friend of Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart).

“Breaking Dawn” was the last “Twilight” movie that Kendrick starred in. (Image: ddp images / Capital Pictures)

So you’d think Anna Kendrick fondly remembers these engagements – especially because they paved the way for bigger roles in films like “Pitch Perfect” and “Into The Woods”. But the ten-year anniversary of “Twilight – Biss zum Dawn” elicited a confession from the 33-year-old:

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Holy shit. It just occurred to me that I was on ‘Twilight’. “

The self-deprecating statement by Kendrick is now causing enthusiasm on Twitter. Many users can well understand that the actress is somewhat ashamed of her work on the commercially successful, but criticized, teen fantasy romances and would therefore prefer to suppress them.

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“I think everyone wants to forget that they were on ‘Twilight’.”







This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Anna Kendrick shows us something we’ve known for years: Nobody hates ‘Twilight’ as much as the people who were on ‘Twilight’.”

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Let’s be honest: if I had been in a horrible movie like ‘Twilight’, I’d forget about it too.”

For others, however, the only thing that is memorable about the “Twilight” films is Kendrick of all people:

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Don’t you think you were the focus of every scene in ‘Twilight’? I know after that I definitely wanted to see more of Anna Kendrick in films. ”

Continue reading

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Every time I remember it, my head explodes. Seriously, the best damn character in the entire series! Team Jessica, damn it! “

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Jess: The only thing that makes sense in ‘Twilight’.”

At least the “Twilight” team seems to have fond memories of the collaboration – and almost seems a bit hurt:

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“We could never forget you.”

Anna Kendrick is currently starring alongside Blake Lively in the mystery thriller “Just a Little Favor”.