5 reasons why we love the US Open tennisnet.com

“New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There’s nothin ‘you can’t do, now you’re in New York!”, the land of unlimited possibilities invites you to final Grand Slam tournament of the year and we have five reasons why we are so much looking forward to the spectacle in the Big Apple. Ready? Set, play!

from tennisnet.com



last edit: Aug 26, 2021, 12:13 pm

© Getty Images Glitz and glamor in New York City

New York, New York

The venue of the fourth major is actually reason enough for euphoria and anticipation. Hardly any other city fascinates people around the globe as much as the Big Apple, and if tennis is also played there, all the better. The setting in USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is more impressive, the center court alone offers space for 23,000 spectators – a guarantee for Mood and goose bumps from the first rally.

© Getty Images Arthur Ash Stadium has a capacity of almost 23,000 spectators

Talent is not everything

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title in New York in 2020

The Grand Slam tournament that never sleeps

Well, we admit that the next two weeks will be long for us viewers in Europe, because the time difference doesn’t necessarily play into our cards, but we’re just ignoring it now. Because the matches that are waiting for us are just worth it. The atmosphere at Arthur Ash Stadium, at one of theinfamous night sessions, with a star cast and world class tennis are unbeatable. The Night Session at Flushing Meadows are New York style tennis. Colorful, loud, and spectacular.

© Getty Images The night sessions in Flushing Meadows are legendary

Superstars On and Off Court

When the tennis elite are invited to the last Grand Slam tournament of the year Superstars suddenly become super fans. The density of musicians, actors, artists and co. Is not higher at any other tournament than in New York. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is a permanent guest, as are the actors Adam Sandler and Leonardo DiCaprio. No matter which match you watch at the US Open, in addition to the stars on the pitch, it is almost guaranteed to spot a celebrity in the stands.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are also avid tennis fans

Everything open

Who this year the Put on the tennis crown is still completely unclear. What is certain, however, is that the field is wide open. the “Young savages” dash forward, Alexander Zverev narrowly lost in the final last year, his opponent, Dominic Thiem, against whom he had to admit defeat, had to cancel due to an injury. Federer and Nadal are out too. New York City – the city of dreamsAnything can happen here and maybe in two weeks we will have a player who can celebrate his first Grand Slam victory. See you soon New York!

