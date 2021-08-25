Replacement at Sex and the City – The Wrong Samantha

– The wrong Samantha Nicole Ari Parker is to replace Kim Cattrall in the long-awaited “Sex and the City” follow-up series. The 50-year-old does not lack the necessary self-confidence. Denise Jeitziner

She is the replacement for Samantha Jones: Nicole Ari Parker will play a documentary filmmaker and mother of three in the SATC follow-up series “And Just Like That …”. Photo: Fox Image Collection / Getty Images

The photo that Sarah Jessica Parker aka Carrie Bradshaw posted on Instagram must feel like a stab in the heart for “Sex and the City” fans. She can be seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” together with her series friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

Kim Cattrall aka Samantha is missing from the picture. It is well known that she does not want to take part in the eagerly awaited SATC follow-up series, which is to be broadcast on HBO this year. In return, Nicole Ari Parker can be seen on the far right. The actress hugs the three women so closely, as if she had always been part of the girlfriends quartet.

So this is her, Carrie Bradshaw’s new best friend from series. It’s almost a bit like seeing your ex with his new flame. Of course, beaming happily, while you, or Samantha, are forever forgotten and struck from life as if you had never existed.

But there is nothing more to be shaken about now. Nicole Ari Parker is now an integral part of the series. Not as a Samantha double, but as an independent character. According to Daily Mail the 50-year-old will play a documentary filmmaker and mother of three children. It is not known whether she will be as sex-loving as Samantha.

In real life, Nicole Ari Parker is the mother of a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son and is married to actor and ex-top model Boris Kodjoe. She met the German while filming the US series “Soul Food”. But she not only fell in love with him, but also with his origins.









Nicole Ari Parker and her German husband Boris Kodjoe have been married since 2005 and have two children together. Photo: Getty Images

«When I visited Nicole for the first time 18 years ago, the Black Forest brought her, she never wanted to leave », Kodjoe recently told the magazine “Bunte” and almost raved about his wife. She is “very strong, beautiful, talented and passionate,” a wonderful mother, and you can steal horses with her too. He is pleased that she will bring more diversity to the new SATC series – Parker is an African American with Indian roots.

She studied at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York and appeared for the first time in 1995 in the comedy “Two Girls in Love”. She made her breakthrough two years later with the film drama “Boogie Nights” starring Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore. For her role as porn actress Becky Barnett, she was rewarded, among other things, with a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Nicole Ari Parker aka Becky Barnett (2nd from left) made her big breakthrough in 1997 with the film “Boogie Nights”. Photo: Everett Collection

Since then, Nicole Ari Parker has appeared mostly in American television films and series. But now it is ready for the large international series audience. With fans who think that without Kim Cattrall the series would only be city and no longer sex, it should not have an easy status.

However, she does not lack the necessary self-confidence to follow in Samantha’s footsteps: “I don’t believe in insecurities. You are a waste of time. ” She once got it from a guy get to hear, she sounds like she is one step ahead of herself. “I can’t wait to thank him at the Oscars.” That sounds like Samantha Jones.

