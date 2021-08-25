Reese Witherspoon creams off: From blonde to Hollywood’s super woman – people

No Hollywood actresses are as rich as she is. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (45) has arranged a fat deal and sold her production company “Hello Sunshine” to the investment company Blackstone for almost a billion dollars.

At the beginning of her career, that was anything but foreseeable. After she made her debut in 1991 at the age of 14 in the drama “The Man in the Moon”, it took another ten years before she achieved her worldwide breakthrough with the comedy “Naturally Blond” (2001).





Reese Witherspoon as a toddlerPhoto: reesewithespoon / Instagram



Witherspoon has never forgotten this difficult early period. “Success doesn’t come overnight. You have to work hard for that, ”she says. “Of course you are proud when you manage such a company, such a deal, but I have the feeling that our work is just getting started.”





Her breakthrough came in 2001 with “Naturally Blond”Photo: REUTERS



In 2012 she started a production company because she was tired of being offered the same stereotypical roles: good-looking, typically blonde women.

Witherspoon only wanted to produce film material “by women, about women, for women”.





Witherspoon (2nd from left) met her first husband Ryan Phillippe (left) while shooting “Eiskalte Engel” (1999). In addition, Sarah Michelle Gellar (now 44) and Selma Blair (49, r.)Photo: picture-alliance / dpa



Looking back, she says: “Back then I was in the situation that I brought the studios a lot of money, but they didn’t take me seriously as a filmmaker. Nobody trusted me that in 20 years of film business I might have acquired a certain knowledge of which films work well and how I finance them. “













Reese received an Oscar for “Walk The Line” (2005) with Joaquin Phoenix (46)Photo: picture alliance / United Archives



Her first two cinema projects, “Gone Girl” (2014) and “The Great Trip – Wild” (2015), were worldwide box office hits. The two series “Big Little Lies” with Nicole Kidman (54) and “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston (52) also made millions.





Woman power for “Big Little Lies”! Back row (from left): Nicole Kidman (54), Meryl Streep (72), Deborah Roberts (60) and Shailene Woodley (29). Front row (from left): Zoë Kravitz (32), Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern (54)Photo: Walt Disney Television via Getty



In the circle of friends, Witherspoon is not just “Mrs. Money Bags “called. Translated it means something like “woman with pockets full of money”. She has remained down-to-earth over the years.

How did she celebrate the deal? Not at all.

After all, Witherspoon has planned a family vacation. Together with husband Jim Toth (51), son Tennessee (8) and their two children Deacon (17) and Ava (21) from their first marriage with colleague Ryan Phillippe (46), she wants to take a break. “But not until December. There is simply too much to do beforehand. “





Reese with husband Jim, their son Tennessee and their two children Deacon and Ava from their first marriagePhoto: reesewitherspoon / Instagram

