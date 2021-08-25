One of the best science fiction films starring Will Smith disappears on Netflix

Science fiction is probably Will Smith’s favorite genre. Indepedence Day, I, Robot, I Am Legend, Gemini Man: The superstar keeps hanging around in futuristic settings. One of the absolute showpieces by Will Smith

– not in the genre but in its entire filmography – you can only stream on Netflix for 2 weeks.

Men in Black 1 disappears on Monday August 9th on Netflix.

Sci-Fi on Netflix: Why Men in Black is the Ultimate Will Smith Movie

1997’s Men in Black was Smith’s third successful blockbuster in a row, having previously hit the box office with Bad Boys and Indepedence Day. the Will Smith brand became more distinctive with the alien adventure and matured to its final form. Hollywood understood the kind of film that best expresses the actor’s charisma and comedy talent: in entertaining action blockbusters.

The role in Men in Black fits the actor as well as the tailored suit that his agent J wears in the film. Smith turns the stiff shop of the Men in Black agency on its head, reacts casually to dangers and disgusting aliens without completely undermining the fundamental seriousness of the film. The script writes him quotes and scenes for eternity. He also performs the end credits song, which is almost as well known as the film.

