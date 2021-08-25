Leonardo DiCaprio turned down one of the greatest Marvel roles of all time – luckily

Leonardo DiCaprio is a filmographic foodie. The list of roles he has rejected over the years is long and full of prominent names. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio turned down the role of a cult psychopath because of his teenage fans. At around the same time, however, he dumped a completely different career-defining caliber: He was offered the lead role in the Marvel epic Spider-Man.

Leonardo DiCaprio turned down the bombastic Marvel role

It was a long way until Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man hit cinemas in 2002: There had been plans for a film adaptation of Marvel’s Spider-Man since the early 80s. A large number of possible leading actors and directors were also considered. In the 90s James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar) sat in the director’s chair for a short time – and already had a clear idea of ​​his main cast, as he was in the interview (via Howard Stern Show ) explained:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from YouTube, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

He saw his clear favorite in Leonardo DiCaprio. That wasn’t entirely incomprehensible either: thanks to his impressive appearances in the dramas This Boy’s Life and Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa, the young actor was considered one of the newest and brightest stars in the Hollywood firmament. However, he had absolutely no interest in the planet Marvel.

© 20th Century Studios Hollywood rising star: Leonardo DiCaprio with Kate Winslet in Titanic

“It was just one of those situations where I just wasn’t ready to slip into the costume“he recalls years later (via ShortList ). This probably means in particular the long-term relationship with a large franchise, the main role of which may simply not have been complex enough for the actor.









Spider-Man became a huge hit for Marvel without Leonardo DiCaprio

The success of a comic book adaptation was also difficult to predict at the time. In fact, it was only films like Spider-Man or X-Men that did it Basis for today’s billion-dollar successes in the superhero genre laid.

The success of Spider-Man, which was ultimately implemented by director Sam Raimi with DiCaprio’s friend Tobey Maguire in the lead role, was all the more surprising. As the first film ever, it grossed over $ 100 million in a weekend and with an international box office of 821 million it was the 6th most successful films of all time.

© Columbia Tri-Star Tobey Maguire eventually landed the Spider-Man role

In addition, with his focus on CGI effects and massive set-piece fights, he drew the blueprint for the success of later superhero escapades. Leonardo DiCaprio could not only have achieved a financial mega-success, but would also have been involved in a cinema revolution. It seems doubtful, however, that this missed opportunity worried him. In terms of the artistic direction of his career, one can even say: lucky.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Marvel rejection is lucky for fans

Because instead of forcing himself into the franchise yoke like the MCU figureheads later, the actor began one of the most fruitful and artistically impressive collaborations in all of Hollywood: Together with Martin Scorsese, he brought forth real glory days in film art. At the time of Spider-Man about Gangs of New York, later Aviator, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Had Leonardo DiCaprio entered into a long-term deal with Marvel or Spider-Man producer Sony, that would have torpedoed a collaboration with Scorsese for reasons of time alone. Anyone who values ​​Leo as a New York street thug, compulsive cinema revolutionary or guru of financial fraud, should be happy about the Marvel abuse.

© Universal Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street

In addition, is Tobey Maguire as Spidey is simply a cherished childhood memory for many Marvel fans, Buddy Leo is hard to imagine as a spider man. But who knows? Maybe Tom Holland will soon retire.

* The link to the Amazon offer is a so-called affiliate link. If you buy via this link, we receive a commission.

What do you think of Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man?