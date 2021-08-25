Katy Perry announces Biden inauguration performance

On Tuesday (January 19), the American singer Katy Perry tweeted a telling picture: It showed a plain white microphone, a model with rhinestones in the colors of the USA flag, one decorated with asterisks and a microphone similar to the one Torch to see the Statue of Liberty. She titled the post with a heart and a US flag emoji.

Biden’s inauguration committee retweeted the 36-year-old’s post before they officially announced their appearance on the Celebrating America TV special. This will air on Wednesday evening (January 20th) after Biden and Harris inauguration.

Tom Hanks will host the TV event that evening. In addition to Katy Perry, musicians such as Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters will also appear in “iconic[n] places[n] across the country ”. This is what the committee announced in a statement.

“Celebrating America” special broadcast slots

The TV event will be broadcast on Wednesday (January 20) from 8:30 p.m. local time (Thursday 2:30 a.m. Central European Time).

In addition to the channels ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, additional live streams will be broadcast on social networks such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch for the “Celebrating America” ​​special. Amazon Prime and NewsNOW will also broadcast the event.

In addition, some German broadcasters will report on Joe Bidens and Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday. ZDF, for example, is planning a special with current American documentaries starting at 7:25 p.m. The Phoenix broadcaster will be reporting live for ten hours from 2 p.m. on the inauguration. WELT will also be on site from 4:00 p.m. and report on what has happened.

