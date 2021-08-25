He had expected this flop in his career

Matt Damon: He expected this flop in his career

07/28/2021 7:34 pm

Hollywood star Matt Damon knew “The Great Wall” was going to be a failure.

In the 2016 action fantasy film, the famous American actor played an Irish mercenary who is arrested at the Great Wall of China and later joins the Chinese army to fight an alien invasion.

Matt Damon had already foreseen the disaster

As the actor reveals in an interview with the “WTF” podcast, he quickly realized that the quality of the project would leave a lot to be desired. “I thought, ‘That’s exactly how disasters happen.’ It does not form a unit. It doesn’t work as a movie, ”reveals Matt Damon.

“I started to think of this as the definition of a professional actor: knowing you were on a flop and thinking, ‘Okay, I have four more months. It’s the siege on Hamburger Hill. I will definitely die here, but I do. “









He does not accept whitewashing allegations

It was one of the biggest challenges of his career to go through with the filming anyway. “I think you can’t feel ******* creatively. I hope I will never feel that way again, ”admits the 50-year-old.

The film was also accused of whitewashing, but Matt refuses to leave it that way. “I found the film had exactly the same plot as ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘Dances with Wolves’ and ‘Avatar’. It’s about an outsider who comes into a new culture and finds value in it and brings outside skills that help them fight whatever and they are changed forever, ”explains the actor. (Bang)