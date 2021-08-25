Even at 40, Natalie Portman is still Hollywood’s role model for vegan fashion

Natalie Portman became a fashion icon as a teenager

Natalie Portman made a name for herself early on. The Oscar-winning actress, who fascinated in films like “Black Swan” and “Vox Lux”, turned 40 last week, but has been known since she was 13 when she starred in “Léon – The Professional” in 1994 : In some scenes she stole the show from established stars like Gary Oldman and Jean Reno and established her status as an It girl.

Portman was also in demand in fashion circles and demonstrated a keen sense of style from the start. For the premiere of “Léon – The Professional” in Los Angeles, she appeared in dotted faux fur, a black slip dress and matching opaque tights, which she combined several trends from the mid-nineties in a single eccentric look. The rise of minimalism on the red carpet is often attributed to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder, but by the time Beautiful Girls hit theaters in 1996, Portman had already internalized the look. When she came to a movie screening with her hair pulled back and a graphic Prada slip dress, Portman was as chic as her Gen-X counterparts.

Natalie Portman uses her outfits to get her messages across

Early in her career, critics noticed Portman’s feminine beauty and compared her to classic cinema icons like Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Wood. Though she could pass for a classic Hollywood star, Portman’s persona is modern. Principal and highly educated, Portman uses her clothing to convey messages about feminism, environmental activism and animal rights. The Dior cloak she wore to the 2020 Academy Awards was famously embroidered with the names of women directors, but this wasn’t the first time Portman’s outfit had reflected her views. As a vegan, who has been around since she was nine, she doesn’t wear designs made from leather and other animal products. Such a decision doesn’t seem unusual these days, but twenty years ago it was a radical red carpet statement.









Portman’s influence has led to designer breakthroughs. She helped introduce her close friend Zac Posen when she wore a piece from his collection to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones in 2002.

Natalie Portman’s vegan looks are so glamorous

Rather than narrowing down her wardrobe, Portman’s decision to keep her fashion vegan has resulted in designers creating unique pieces that are just as captivating as anything you can see on the catwalk. For example: In 2015, Alber Elbaz designed a stunning lace dress for Lanvin for Portman’s trip to the Toronto International Film Festival. Even when she was pregnant with son Aleph in 2011 and daughter Amalia in 2017, Portman spent the entire award season in dazzling custom-made products from labels such as Viktor & Rolf, Erdem and Valentino.

At the moment, Portman keeps things simple. As a long-time ambassador of the House of Dior, she feels comfortable in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s timeless dresses or lace mini dresses. In her free time, she sticks to her favorite pieces – jeans from Acne Studios, T-shirts from Rodarte and vegan versions of Stan Smith sneakers from Adidas. With “Thor: Love and Thunder” Portman returns to the big screen in 2022 and will delight fans with the first female incarnation of the Nordic Marvel hero and (hopefully) with an extensive wardrobe for the press tour.

This article appeared in the original on Vogue.com.