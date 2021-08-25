Main page »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Emma Stone produces with her husband

Emma Stone will be producing a film with her husband, Dave McCary.



According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ the ‘Cruella’ actress and the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer are planning a so far untitled film for ‘A24’. Hollywood great Tilda Swinton is said to be in front of the camera for the film, and Dave’s former colleague Julio Torres is to direct the film. Further details about the high-profile project are apparently not yet known.









It would be the first project for Emma and her husband. In March, the two became parents of a child for the first time. The little girl is named Louise Jean. As acquaintances of the ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ star reveal, Emma’s motherhood is a special experience for her. “Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood was an incredible experience that she loved,” says an insider. “She couldn’t wait to meet the baby and it’s all better than expected. They enjoy the relaxed time at home, just with being together with the baby. They quickly get used to being a family of three. “

