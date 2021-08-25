Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsEmma Stone produces with her husband
News

Emma Stone produces with her husband

By Arjun Sethi
0
46




Main page »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Emma Stone produces with her husband

July 20, 2021 – 9:05 am

Emma Stone will be producing a film with her husband, Dave McCary.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ the ‘Cruella’ actress and the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer are planning a so far untitled film for ‘A24’. Hollywood great Tilda Swinton is said to be in front of the camera for the film, and Dave’s former colleague Julio Torres is to direct the film. Further details about the high-profile project are apparently not yet known.




It would be the first project for Emma and her husband. In March, the two became parents of a child for the first time. The little girl is named Louise Jean. As acquaintances of the ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ star reveal, Emma’s motherhood is a special experience for her. “Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood was an incredible experience that she loved,” says an insider. “She couldn’t wait to meet the baby and it’s all better than expected. They enjoy the relaxed time at home, just with being together with the baby. They quickly get used to being a family of three. “

Source: BANG Media International

Share article:

More news on the topic


Previous articleBravo, Adam Sandler! The 10 best films from his production company
Next articleHugh Jackman in the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence” on Blu-ray in Q4 2021 – UPDATE 2
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv