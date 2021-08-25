Bosse, Saltatio Mortis, Beatrice Egli – laut.de – News

Also new on Friday: OneRepublic, Chvrches, The Bug, Halsey, Turnstile, Jinjer, Danko Jones, PA Sports & Kianush, Takida, Kero Kero Bonito etc.
Constance (mima) – “My dream came true“rejoices the Swiss star Beatrice Egli.”I have climbed one of the most famous mountains in the world: the Matterhorn! And that although I had no experience as a mountaineer until then.“The campaign” 100% Women Peak Challenge “, which is supposed to inspire women for mountain sports, moved them to the summit storm. That their scramble falls just in the week in which she releases her album” Alles Was Du Brauchst “, and that on top of that Song named “Matterhorn” is listed: surely pure coincidence.What this billo-Caribbean riddim has to do with federal mountains? We don’t have to understand.
Hush, hush, to the other end of the hardship scale in reggae, dancehall and dub: that’s where Kevin Martin traditionally pushes his controls. However, in the recent past the has appeared more in ambient, soundtracking and spoken word pop realms than in its incarnation as The Bug. Thankfully he has exterminated the latter after seven years and with “Fire” presents another brutal work that fits perfectly into his discography. In addition to various guest vocalists, each track has the extra-powerful production that makes it easy to create a “very okay” system right Sound system can be distinguished. Will that BUMM? For sure it will. Heissa!
After 18 months of abstinence from the stage, Saltatio Mortis are looking forward to slowly leaving the forced break behind them. And what is the best way to celebrate it? Right, with a new album. The medieval rock band is reviving “Forever Free” from 2020 and contributing eight new – partly multilingual – tracks. Fans of the series “Vikings” will recognize the already released metal-dominated “My Mother Told Me”, which came with an elaborately produced music video. But some things might sound familiar to gamers among us too. No wonder: in the video characters from “Assasin’s Creed” are shown and brought to life. In addition to “My Mother Told Me”, “Für Immer Frei (Our Time Edition)” also serves a rehearsal session of “Never Alone” and an alternative version of “Born to be Free”.
24/7 indie, pop & alternative: Welcome to laut.fm/eins! With the new releases Sufjan Stevens & Angelo de Augustine, Courtney Barnett, Angel Olsen, Swutscher, Billy Idol etc. – check out the top 20 of the week and all new additions here.
Finally the hip young families in the big city have something to listen to again: Bosses eighth album “Sunnyside” secures the last summer barbecues on balconies. Lucky Almost a year ago, the indie pop singer gave us our first single including a music video. “The Last Dance” (once again) makes a calendar phrase its own. For example, this would fit: Enjoy the little things in life! Or also: Live the moment! But maybe it’s just your own cynicism and there really is some truth to it. In any case, “The Last Dance” gives the tenor of “Sunnyside”: Bosse generally wants to convey hope for improvement. Everything is really nice. In this way, his followers can at least once again increase the personal comfort corner in their old apartment and place the CD next to their self-esteem magazines. So stop living consciously for the moment.
In addition, OneRepublic will miss a significant change of direction in music history on Friday – not. Rather, they put on a lot of material again to be booked as headliners by major German radio stations for the station’s own, super innovative festivals. Their last album was five years ago, but they have filled this dry spell with individual singles since 2019. This includes “Rescue Me”, “Didn’t I” and “Wanted”, which at least not all sound the same. Sometimes they sound ballad-like, sometimes dancey. Every now and then you can hear strings and on “Rescue Me” the beat actually drops – after all, it is also a matter of picking up a younger audience.
All new publications from August 27th at a glance:
88Glam – Close To Heaven Far From God
Acne Kid Joe – The boys from AKJ
Amami – Soleil
Andrew Cyrille Quartet – The News
Arjuna Oakes & Serebii – First Nights (EP)
Asa Moto – Martino (EP)
Aura – Soundtrack to an Existential Crisis (EP)
Baba Ali – memory device
Barbara Pravi – On N’Enferme Pas Les Oiseaux
Bayuk – Exactly The Amount Of Steps From My Bed To Your Door
Beatrice Egli – Everything you need
Becky Hill – Only Honest on the Weekend
Belly – See You Next Wednesday
Bendik Giske – Cracks (EP)
Bethany Barnard – All My Questions
Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?
Bob Schneider – In A Roomful Of Blood With A Sleeping Tiger
Bosses – Sunnyside
Brian Setzer – Gotta Have The Rumble
Burkini Beach – Best Western
Bvdlvd – Scorpio (EP)
Children Collide – Time Itself
Chubby And The Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts
Chvrches – Screen Violence
Cold hard – Every Day Is A Day
Comet Control – Inside The Sun
Danko Jones – Power trio
DC The Don – My Own Worst 3nemy
Dfl – Yrudfl (EP)
Diane Warren – The Cave Sessions Vol. 1
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang – Arising (Digipack EP)
tribulation – Exit strategy
Emma Blackery – Girl In A Box
Enemy Inside – Seven
Eno – Ensar
Everdeen – Stay
Evan Wright – Sound From Out The Window
Ex deodorant – The Thirteen Years Of Nero
Eyedress – Mulholland Drive
Field Works – Maples, Ash, And Oaks: Cedars Instrumentals
Filth Is Eternal – Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal
Florry – Big case
Photo crime – Heart Of Crime
Freakstorm – Storm Inside My Heart
Fred v – Radiate
Frøkedal – Flora Kuriosa (EP)
Ganes – Or Brüm
Gloo – How Not To Be Happy
Goat – Headsoup
Grayscale – umber
Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around
Haiku salute – The Hill, The Light, The Ghost
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Helge castle grave – Human
Hooded menace – The Tritone Bell
Heard – Maa Antaa Yön Vaientaa
Immediate family – Immediate Family
Indigo De Souza – Any Shape You Take
Jaden – CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition
Jason Eady – To the Passage of Time
Jason Sharp – The Turning Center Of A Still World
Jinjer – Wallflowers
Joey Cool – I tried to be normal once
Kal-El – Dark Majesty
Kanye West – Donda
Kat by D. – Love Made Me Do It
Keaton Henson – Fragments (EP)
Kero Kero Bonito – Civilization
jaw – When There’s Love Around
Kissin ‘dynamite – Living In The Fast Lane (The Best Of)
Leaves – Leaves (EP)
Leprous – Aphelion
Lil Tecca – We Love You Tecca 2
Love songs and U.Schütte – Exciting music
Lou Bega – 90s cruiser
Low flying hawks – Fuyu
Madi Diaz – History Of A Feeling
Maisie Peters – You signed up for this
Mariechen Danz – Clouded In Veins
Marisa Anderson & William Tyler – Lost futures
Marc Johnson – Overpass
Maty Noyes – The Feeling’s Mutual
Matthews and Krissy – Pizza Man Blues
Michael Mayer – Brainwave Technology (EP)
Michael Ray – Higher education
Mike Donehey – Flourish
Miles Wesley – Here Goes Nothing
Molly Herron – Through lines
Mouse advice – The Awesome Album
MO3 – Shottaz 4Eva (Deluxe)
Music apostle – To you
Myst Milano – Shapeshyfter
Neal Morse Band – Innocence And Danger
Nelly – Heartland
Ngaiire – 3
Nightmarer – Monolith Of Corrosion (EP)
Niko Moon – Good time
Nils Petter Molvaer – stitches
Nite jewel – No Sun
Nitty Scott – Jiggy mommy
Not3s – 3 Th3 album
Obscurity – Skogarmaors
Oh Geesy – Geezyworld
OneRepublic – Human
Our Place Of Worship Is Silence – Disavowed, And Left Hopeless
Outkast – Atliens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Ouzo Bazooka – Dalya
PA Sports + Kianush – Desperadoz III
Phinehas – Fire Itself
Rakhi Singh – Quarry (EP)
Ray Wilson – The Weight Of Man
Reuben Hollebon – Sounds From The Workshop
Robben Ford – Pure
Roxy girls – Roxy Girls Are In The Drink (EP)
Saltatio Mortis – Forever free! (Our Time Edition)
Santpoort – Ocean Tales
Schulz, Markus, Kryder and Kyau & Albert – In Search Of Sunrise 17
Sculptured – Liminal phase
Sir Simon – Repeat Until Funny
Smash Into Pieces – A New Horizon
Sons Of Alpha Centauri – push
Space Africa – Honest Labor
Spirit adrift – Forge Your Future (EP)
Stephen Fretwell – Busy guy
Steve Gunn – Other You
Sugar Horse – The Live Long After
Super grass – In It For The Money (2021 Remaster – Deluxe Expanded Edition)
Suzanne Santo – Yard sale
Takida – Falling From Fame
Teenage bottlerocket – Sick Sesh!
Tesseract – Portals (Live)
Thalia Zedek Band – Perfect Vision
The Bronx – Bronx VI
The bug – Fire
The Kooks – Inside In, Inside Out (15th Anniversary Deluxe)
The Neal Morse Band – Innocence & Danger
The Sisters Of Mercy – BBC Sessions 1982-1984 (2021 Remaster)
The third sound – First light
Thief – The 16 Deaths Of My Master
Thyrfing – Vanagandr
Torment & Glory – We Left A Note With An Apology
Trace Adkins – The Way I Wanna Go
Transport League – Caesarean section
Tsha – OnlyL (EP)
Gymnastic styles – Glow on
Under attack – Preservation’s crash
Venues – Solace
Voces8 – Infinity
Water From Your Eyes – Structure
Web Web, Max Herre – Web Max
With confidence – With confidence
Wizkid – Made In Lagos (Deluxe)
Wolfgang Pérez – Who Cares Who Cares
Wormwitch – Wolf Hex
Wormwood – Arkivet
Yann Tiersen – Kerber
Zellberg Buam – 40 years – the anniversary album