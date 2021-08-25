Bosse, Saltatio Mortis, Beatrice Egli – laut.de – News

Also new on Friday: OneRepublic, Chvrches, The Bug, Halsey, Turnstile, Jinjer, Danko Jones, PA Sports & Kianush, Takida, Kero Kero Bonito etc.

Constance (mima) – “My dream came true“rejoices the Swiss star Beatrice Egli.”I have climbed one of the most famous mountains in the world: the Matterhorn! And that although I had no experience as a mountaineer until then.“The campaign” 100% Women Peak Challenge “, which is supposed to inspire women for mountain sports, moved them to the summit storm. That their scramble falls just in the week in which she releases her album” Alles Was Du Brauchst “, and that on top of that Song named “Matterhorn” is listed: surely pure coincidence.What this billo-Caribbean riddim has to do with federal mountains? We don’t have to understand.

Hush, hush, to the other end of the hardship scale in reggae, dancehall and dub: that’s where Kevin Martin traditionally pushes his controls. However, in the recent past the has appeared more in ambient, soundtracking and spoken word pop realms than in its incarnation as The Bug. Thankfully he has exterminated the latter after seven years and with “Fire” presents another brutal work that fits perfectly into his discography. In addition to various guest vocalists, each track has the extra-powerful production that makes it easy to create a “very okay” system right Sound system can be distinguished. Will that BUMM? For sure it will. Heissa!

After 18 months of abstinence from the stage, Saltatio Mortis are looking forward to slowly leaving the forced break behind them. And what is the best way to celebrate it? Right, with a new album. The medieval rock band is reviving “Forever Free” from 2020 and contributing eight new – partly multilingual – tracks. Fans of the series “Vikings” will recognize the already released metal-dominated “My Mother Told Me”, which came with an elaborately produced music video. But some things might sound familiar to gamers among us too. No wonder: in the video characters from “Assasin’s Creed” are shown and brought to life. In addition to “My Mother Told Me”, “Für Immer Frei (Our Time Edition)” also serves a rehearsal session of “Never Alone” and an alternative version of “Born to be Free”.

Finally the hip young families in the big city have something to listen to again: Bosses eighth album “Sunnyside” secures the last summer barbecues on balconies. Lucky Almost a year ago, the indie pop singer gave us our first single including a music video. “The Last Dance” (once again) makes a calendar phrase its own. For example, this would fit: Enjoy the little things in life! Or also: Live the moment! But maybe it’s just your own cynicism and there really is some truth to it. In any case, “The Last Dance” gives the tenor of “Sunnyside”: Bosse generally wants to convey hope for improvement. Everything is really nice. In this way, his followers can at least once again increase the personal comfort corner in their old apartment and place the CD next to their self-esteem magazines. So stop living consciously for the moment.

In addition, OneRepublic will miss a significant change of direction in music history on Friday – not. Rather, they put on a lot of material again to be booked as headliners by major German radio stations for the station’s own, super innovative festivals. Their last album was five years ago, but they have filled this dry spell with individual singles since 2019. This includes “Rescue Me”, “Didn’t I” and “Wanted”, which at least not all sound the same. Sometimes they sound ballad-like, sometimes dancey. Every now and then you can hear strings and on “Rescue Me” the beat actually drops – after all, it is also a matter of picking up a younger audience.

All new publications from August 27th at a glance:









88Glam – Close To Heaven Far From God

Acne Kid Joe – The boys from AKJ

Amami – Soleil

Andrew Cyrille Quartet – The News

Arjuna Oakes & Serebii – First Nights (EP)

Asa Moto – Martino (EP)

Aura – Soundtrack to an Existential Crisis (EP)

Baba Ali – memory device

Barbara Pravi – On N’Enferme Pas Les Oiseaux

Bayuk – Exactly The Amount Of Steps From My Bed To Your Door

Beatrice Egli – Everything you need

Becky Hill – Only Honest on the Weekend

Belly – See You Next Wednesday

Bendik Giske – Cracks (EP)

Bethany Barnard – All My Questions

Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

Bob Schneider – In A Roomful Of Blood With A Sleeping Tiger

Bosses – Sunnyside

Brian Setzer – Gotta Have The Rumble

Burkini Beach – Best Western

Bvdlvd – Scorpio (EP)

Children Collide – Time Itself

Chubby And The Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts

Chvrches – Screen Violence

Cold hard – Every Day Is A Day

Comet Control – Inside The Sun

Danko Jones – Power trio

DC The Don – My Own Worst 3nemy

Dfl – Yrudfl (EP)

Diane Warren – The Cave Sessions Vol. 1

Dirkschneider & The Old Gang – Arising (Digipack EP)

tribulation – Exit strategy

Emma Blackery – Girl In A Box

Enemy Inside – Seven

Eno – Ensar

Everdeen – Stay

Evan Wright – Sound From Out The Window

Ex deodorant – The Thirteen Years Of Nero

Eyedress – Mulholland Drive

Field Works – Maples, Ash, And Oaks: Cedars Instrumentals

Filth Is Eternal – Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal

Florry – Big case

Photo crime – Heart Of Crime

Freakstorm – Storm Inside My Heart

Fred v – Radiate

Frøkedal – Flora Kuriosa (EP)

Ganes – Or Brüm

Gloo – How Not To Be Happy

Goat – Headsoup

Grayscale – umber

Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around

Haiku salute – The Hill, The Light, The Ghost

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Helge castle grave – Human

Hooded menace – The Tritone Bell

Heard – Maa Antaa Yön Vaientaa

Immediate family – Immediate Family

Indigo De Souza – Any Shape You Take

Jaden – CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition

Jason Eady – To the Passage of Time

Jason Sharp – The Turning Center Of A Still World

Jinjer – Wallflowers

Joey Cool – I tried to be normal once

Kal-El – Dark Majesty

Kanye West – Donda

Kat by D. – Love Made Me Do It

Keaton Henson – Fragments (EP)

Kero Kero Bonito – Civilization

jaw – When There’s Love Around

Kissin ‘dynamite – Living In The Fast Lane (The Best Of)

Leaves – Leaves (EP)

Leprous – Aphelion

Lil Tecca – We Love You Tecca 2

Love songs and U.Schütte – Exciting music

Lou Bega – 90s cruiser

Low flying hawks – Fuyu

Madi Diaz – History Of A Feeling

Maisie Peters – You signed up for this

Mariechen Danz – Clouded In Veins

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler – Lost futures

Marc Johnson – Overpass

Maty Noyes – The Feeling’s Mutual

Matthews and Krissy – Pizza Man Blues

Michael Mayer – Brainwave Technology (EP)

Michael Ray – Higher education

Mike Donehey – Flourish

Miles Wesley – Here Goes Nothing

Molly Herron – Through lines

Mouse advice – The Awesome Album

MO3 – Shottaz 4Eva (Deluxe)

Music apostle – To you

Myst Milano – Shapeshyfter

Neal Morse Band – Innocence And Danger

Nelly – Heartland

Ngaiire – 3

Nightmarer – Monolith Of Corrosion (EP)

Niko Moon – Good time

Nils Petter Molvaer – stitches

Nite jewel – No Sun

Nitty Scott – Jiggy mommy

Not3s – 3 Th3 album

Obscurity – Skogarmaors

Oh Geesy – Geezyworld

OneRepublic – Human

Our Place Of Worship Is Silence – Disavowed, And Left Hopeless

Outkast – Atliens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Ouzo Bazooka – Dalya

PA Sports + Kianush – Desperadoz III

Phinehas – Fire Itself

Rakhi Singh – Quarry (EP)

Ray Wilson – The Weight Of Man

Reuben Hollebon – Sounds From The Workshop

Robben Ford – Pure

Roxy girls – Roxy Girls Are In The Drink (EP)

Saltatio Mortis – Forever free! (Our Time Edition)

Santpoort – Ocean Tales

Schulz, Markus, Kryder and Kyau & Albert – In Search Of Sunrise 17

Sculptured – Liminal phase

Sir Simon – Repeat Until Funny

Smash Into Pieces – A New Horizon

Sons Of Alpha Centauri – push

Space Africa – Honest Labor

Spirit adrift – Forge Your Future (EP)

Stephen Fretwell – Busy guy

Steve Gunn – Other You

Sugar Horse – The Live Long After

Super grass – In It For The Money (2021 Remaster – Deluxe Expanded Edition)

Suzanne Santo – Yard sale

Takida – Falling From Fame

Teenage bottlerocket – Sick Sesh!

Tesseract – Portals (Live)

Thalia Zedek Band – Perfect Vision

The Bronx – Bronx VI

The bug – Fire

The Kooks – Inside In, Inside Out (15th Anniversary Deluxe)

The Neal Morse Band – Innocence & Danger

The Sisters Of Mercy – BBC Sessions 1982-1984 (2021 Remaster)

The third sound – First light

Thief – The 16 Deaths Of My Master

Thyrfing – Vanagandr

Torment & Glory – We Left A Note With An Apology

Trace Adkins – The Way I Wanna Go

Transport League – Caesarean section

Tsha – OnlyL (EP)

Gymnastic styles – Glow on

Under attack – Preservation’s crash

Venues – Solace

Voces8 – Infinity

Water From Your Eyes – Structure

Web Web, Max Herre – Web Max

With confidence – With confidence

Wizkid – Made In Lagos (Deluxe)

Wolfgang Pérez – Who Cares Who Cares

Wormwitch – Wolf Hex

Wormwood – Arkivet

Yann Tiersen – Kerber

Zellberg Buam – 40 years – the anniversary album