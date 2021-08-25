Blake Lively: She drops the covers to promote Ryan Reynolds’ new movie

Blake Lively gives full physical effort to her husband. She is now even scantily clad advertising for his new film.

“Love is … when you use your bare downside for promotional purposes for your loved one” or simply “sex sells”, Blake Lively, 33, must have thought when she was quickly photographed in a skimpy bikini for advertising to make for “Free Guy”.

Blake Lively shows her downside



The film starring husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, has been running in the United States since Thursday, August 12, 2021. So that nobody forgets that, the “Gossip Girl” star now reminds of it in his Instagram story. “Go and watch ‘Free Guy’ this weekend or you’ll bite your butt,” the actress said. However, fans will hardly have eyes for their lines at this sight. Because the picture shows her at a pool in a white-flowered, very skimpy bikini that reveals the bosom of the Hollywood beauty.









Blake Lively poses by the pool in a skimpy bikini. © instagram.com/blakelively

The Ryan Reynolds emoji, which Blake cleverly placed in the pool, also seems to be hard to believe in his eyes.

Naughty joke at Ryan Reynolds’ expense



The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are known to love each other on social media. So the 33-year-old uses the occasion again to make fun of her loved one. In another story she shares the report on the “50 best action comedies” of the film website “Rotten Tomatoes”, which used a photo of Ryan Gosling, 40, with a mustache from his film “The Nice Guys” as the cover picture. “Seriously? This photo is very confusing for all people who cannot tell the Canadian Ryans apart,” she writes about the screenshot. In the next picture, however, she shares a photo of her husband, also with a mustache, and admits: “… not that you were wrong”.

