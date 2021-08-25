Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsBlake Lively: She drops the covers to promote Ryan Reynolds' new movie
News

Blake Lively: She drops the covers to promote Ryan Reynolds’ new movie

By Vimal Kumar
0
46




Blake Lively
With bare buttocks, she advertises Ryan Reynolds new film

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on August 2, 2021 at the "Free guy"Premiere in New York

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy Premiere in New York on August 2, 2021

© RW / MediaPunch / imago images

Blake Lively gives full physical effort to her husband. She is now even scantily clad advertising for his new film.

“Love is … when you use your bare downside for promotional purposes for your loved one” or simply “sex sells”, Blake Lively, 33, must have thought when she was quickly photographed in a skimpy bikini for advertising to make for “Free Guy”.

Blake Lively shows her downside

The film starring husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, has been running in the United States since Thursday, August 12, 2021. So that nobody forgets that, the “Gossip Girl” star now reminds of it in his Instagram story. “Go and watch ‘Free Guy’ this weekend or you’ll bite your butt,” the actress said. However, fans will hardly have eyes for their lines at this sight. Because the picture shows her at a pool in a white-flowered, very skimpy bikini that reveals the bosom of the Hollywood beauty.




Blake Lively poses by the pool in a skimpy bikini.

Blake Lively poses by the pool in a skimpy bikini.

© instagram.com/blakelively

The Ryan Reynolds emoji, which Blake cleverly placed in the pool, also seems to be hard to believe in his eyes.

Naughty joke at Ryan Reynolds’ expense

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are known to love each other on social media. So the 33-year-old uses the occasion again to make fun of her loved one. In another story she shares the report on the “50 best action comedies” of the film website “Rotten Tomatoes”, which used a photo of Ryan Gosling, 40, with a mustache from his film “The Nice Guys” as the cover picture. “Seriously? This photo is very confusing for all people who cannot tell the Canadian Ryans apart,” she writes about the screenshot. In the next picture, however, she shares a photo of her husband, also with a mustache, and admits: “… not that you were wrong”.

Sources used: instagram.com

spg
Gala

#Subjects



Previous articleRihanna, according to “Forbes” with a gigantic bank balance: The music icon should actually be that rich!
Next article225 years ago: Edward Jenner’s pioneering vaccination act
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv