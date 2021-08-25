Because of this slippery scene, Alexandra Daddario wanted to play in the film · KINO.de

The new edition of “Baywatch” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron in the leading roles will start in German cinemas next week. Many fans are already looking forward to the slapstick action promised by the previous trailers. Alexandra Daddario can be seen in another leading role and she now reveals which slippery scene she has decided to play in the film.

Alexandra Daddario has been known to many film fans for a long time, she starred in the highly acclaimed first season of the series “True Detective” and also made a big splash in the doomsday actioner “San Andreas” alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In an interview with The Wrap, she now revealed that she decided to take part in “Baywatch” because of a penis scene, of all things.

– Attention: This is followed by a small spoiler for “Baywatch”! –









Daddario describes the following scene in the interview because of which she decided to take part in the film: At the beginning of the film, the character Ronnie (Jon Bass) wedges his best piece in a chair and is unable to get out of this awkward situation Able to free. In addition to that, he also has the beautiful breasts of CJ Parker (Kelly Rohrbach) right on his face. As you can imagine, that makes the whole thing worse and guarantees a lot of laughs.

See the trailer for “Baywatch” here:

At the end, Daddario says that this scene is pretty much what the new “Baywatch” movie is about. We just take it to mean that it’s all about lots of fun and action. Which in the end was probably the reason why Alexandra Daddario decided to fight for a part in the film.

“Baywatch” starts in German cinemas on June 1st, 2017.

