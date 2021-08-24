TV tip: “Up close” with Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman

Anna falls in love with Dan, but he is with Alice. Anna marries Larry, but that doesn’t end the feelings … Our film tip

Photographer Anna (Julia Roberts) falls in love with writer Dan (Jude Law), who is with ex-stripper Alice (Natalie Portman). Anna marries Larry (Clive Owen), but she can’t leave Dan. Anna and Dan break their partners’ hearts, but Larry doesn’t give up. While the men test their egos in the fight for Anna, Alice hides her wounded soul behind the doors of a strip club …









Longing for love, the compulsion to lie and the question of truth, the power of sex, pain, anger, despair – director Nichols gives the full dose of emotions intravenously. In addition to disturbing scenes, there are amusing dialogues and crude words, of which “fuck” is the most harmless. The film based on the play by Patrick Marber is equipped with relentless actors and goes deeper than under the skin: In the end, the feelings are strained and overstretched, images wander through the head that rub against the nerves, and the heart hurts a bit. (jh)

“Hautnah” runs at 11.10 p.m. on Sixx.

