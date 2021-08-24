This is what matters now for XRP investors!

Ripple’s XRP price corrects part of its recent price gains and is currently around 5% lower at $ 1.17. Relevant technical price levels were not fallen below, which is why the focus of crypto investors is more on fundamental than on technical factors. Investing.com, the financial platform for thousands of assets, including cryptocurrencies, reports in a recent article about the two most important dates that Ripple investors should have on their screens in the next few weeks.

“The XRP community regards August 31 and October 15 as potential key dates for the cryptocurrency XRP.









On August 31st, the SEC and Ripple will have to present their first arguments and provide evidence. This process, also known as fact-finding, takes time. Accordingly, the SEC has requested an extension of the June 14 deadline in order to gather more evidence. Ripple protested against the motion, pointing out that the litigation posed an “existential threat to its business”.

The next date, which is expected to result in high volatility, is October 15, when the expert survey ends. That day is the deadline for the expert statements and the evidence that these experts will produce. In this way, both sides get further insight into their positions. This should give investors a better overview of the progress of the process.

If Ripple succeeds in winning the lawsuit against the US stock exchange regulator, there would in any case be considerable upside potential. “