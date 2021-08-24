This is the new man in Selena Gomez’s life

Selena Gomez is over Justin Bieber. The “Back to you” interpreter now appeared with a new man in her life. But what’s up with him? Will Sel have a boyfriend again soon?At the beginning of 2018 it actually looked a lot like Jelena will be reunited. In the end, it was not between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez succeeded. Instead, Justin went back to see Hailey Baldwin, who is now his wife. After The Weeknd, Sel had to take the next love break. And then there was also the fact that she was struggling with depression, which is why we didn’t hear from her on Instagram for a few weeks. But now she is better again. Maybe that has something to do with the new man in her life?

Selena Gomez and Austin North

Austin North, a former Disney star, has now been spotted with Selena Gomez a number of times. Is Justin Bieber’s ex in love again? So far all we know is that she and Austin are good friends. So Gomez doesn’t seem to be in love and in steady hands. But it is well known that you never know what is coming. A new love that Selena finally stands by her side, that she deserves. Hopefully she will finally meet her Mr. Right in 2019 so that her love life is as successful as her career.