Suspicious observation: does Ben Affleck J.Lo propose marriage?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are apparently on the right track with the second attempt at a relationship. After they had recently looked at some villas together, the actor has now been seen alone at a well-known jeweler. Here he is said to have been particularly interested in the engagement rings.









Ben Affleck does not seem to want to let anything burn with his newly inflamed love with Jennifer Lopez: Now the actor was seen at the legendary jeweler Tiffany, where he looked at engagement rings with his mother and son Samuel. Evidence photos are provided by “Page Six”.

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s proposed to the singer and actress. In November 2002, he had already asked for her hand, then with a 6.1 carat pink diamond that is said to have cost $ 2.5 million.

She said yes, but the pressure was too great: The wedding planned for 2003 has been postponed, according to a message, the two media attention was too great. In January 2004 the separation followed surprisingly.

The attention for the two should now be even greater. Since “Bennifer” found each other in April of this year, every step they take together has been reported. Most recently, they were photographed touring several luxury villas in Los Angeles.