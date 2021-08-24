Sofía Vergara: thong dream! The Latina lets her buttocks flash SO freely

Only Sofía Vergara is hotter than Colombian chilli salsa. While the Latina unfortunately mostly appeared fully clothed on “Modern Family”, she likes to be revealing on her Instagram channel. In her latest photo, the actress flashes her buttocks in thong panties.

As Gloria Pritchett, Sofía Vergara (48) played herself in the hearts of TV viewers in the mockumentary “Modern Family”. Admittedly, many a series fan would have liked to see the Colombian beauty more often in the bikini to be allowed to see. Admirers now have the chance, because on her latest Instagram photo Sofía Vergara shows herself in a tight bikini with thong panties. Caution hot!

Sofía Vergara in a bikini with thong panties on Instagram

The Instagram photo shows Sofía Vergara on the beach in Miami in the 90s. Dressed only in a tight bikini and thong panties, the Latina looks seductively into the camera. The native Colombian gets hold of a large palm tree. The plant is truly to be envied. Sofía wears her hair lighter than usual, in a soft beige-blonde. But her blonde mane should be the last thing the viewer looks for: inside the photo. Rather, it is the crisp downside of the “America’s Got Talent” judge that attracts everyone’s attention. “Miami the90’s,” explains Vergara in the caption.









Irina Shayk gives “Modern Family” star an Insta-Like

The throwback photo by Sofía Vergara earned almost half a million likes. Even Irina Shayk (35) leaves her model colleague with an Insta heart. Love heart-eye emojis and hot flame symbols adorn the comment column as well as declarations of love by fans à la “I love you” and “loveeee”. “Demasiado bella” (“Much too beautiful”) is what this user thinks of the picture. Sofía’s husband Joe Manganiello (44) is really lucky!

sig / bos / news.de