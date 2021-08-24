She still hesitates: MGK would marry his Megan Fox immediately

There is no question that Megan Fox (34) and Machine Gun Kelly (30) are madly in love. Still, some fans were surprised when engagement rumors suddenly started making the rounds at the end of January. Because the actress was wearing a suspicious ring, it has been speculated that the wedding bells will ring soon. That’s not how Megan shortly thereafter enlightened – your partner is not at all averse to this idea!

An insider is now chatting with you US Weekly about the couple and their plans. While Richard Colson Baker like Machine Gun Kelly The real name means “she would marry immediately”, his sweetheart prefers to take the next step in the relationship a little more slowly. “Megan’s in no hurry to get married again”the source explains further. She is enjoying the current pace and is very happy with the way things are going at the moment.

It is not surprising that the 34-year-old is not yet ready for marriage. After all, she’s not even officially divorced from her ex Brian Austin Green (47). But the chapter is likely to close in the coming weeks. “You and Brian clarified everything about custody, so hope Megan now to a quick and uncomplicated divorce, “revealed an informant in an interview with People.

Instagram / machinegunkelly Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox, actress

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, actors

