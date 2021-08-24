Robert Redford is 85 – news.ORF.at

Robert Redford, who celebrates his 85th birthday today, can look back on a long Hollywood career. In the western comedy “Zwei Banditen” he attacked railways and banks together with Paul Newman in 1969 and became a star.

On screen he shone with Mia Farrow in “The Great Gatsby” (1974) and alongside Meryl Streep in the award-winning melodrama “Out of Africa” (1985) in the role of the lover. He was also able to score points in political roles, for example in the drama “Die Unbrechlichen” (1976) about the Watergate scandal.

Reuters / Mark Blinch



Oscar success as a director

Despite his acting excellence, Redford was nominated only once at the Oscars as best actor for “The Clou” (1973). He later won an Oscar trophy as a director for “A Very Normal Family” (1981). In 2002 the film academy honored him with an honorary Oscar for his life’s work.









Redford was born in Santa Monica, California on the outskirts of the film metropolis. As the son of a milkman, he grew up in simple circumstances. He later studied at the University of Colorado with the help of an athletic scholarship. He later enrolled in a New York drama school via detours.

AP / Marty leather handler



Founder of the Sundance Festival

In 1980 he founded the Sundance Institute, which has hosted the Sundance Festival for independent cinema every January in the Rocky Mountains since then. Redford sees it as its mission to encourage young, critical voices.

Redford has announced his retirement as an actor several times. In 2019 he was still in front of the camera for the superhero spectacle “Avengers: Endgame”. Now the Hollywood star is apparently serious about retirement. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in April, Redford said he didn’t miss working in front of or behind the camera. He is now leaving this job to others.