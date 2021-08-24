Reese Witherspoon is very much her mom

August 19, 2021 – 1:18 pm clock

Reese Witherspoon posts pictures of her mother

Wow, the family of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (45) seems to have a lot of genes. Not only does daughter Ava (21) look like the face of her mother, the two apparently inherited their good looks from grandma. This is proven by the photo series that the actress posted for her mom’s birthday.

Great family resemblance to Reese Witherspoon

Like mother, like daughter, like daughter … Same eyes, same cheekbones, same smile. “Naturally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon can hardly deny who she got her good looks from.

But these attributes have made it through a third generation. Because even the 21-year-old Ava is simply strong after the Witherspoon line, even if the similarity to her dad Ryan Phillippe (46) cannot be denied.







Daughter Ava, Mama Reese and Grandma Betty: The amazing similarity extends over three generations in the Witherspoon family. © Instagram, reesewitherspoon

But the family resemblance goes even further