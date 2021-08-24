Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon is very much her mom
News

Reese Witherspoon is very much her mom

By Vimal Kumar
0
33




RTL.de>entertainment>

August 19, 2021 – 1:18 pm clock

Reese Witherspoon posts pictures of her mother

Wow, the family of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (45) seems to have a lot of genes. Not only does daughter Ava (21) look like the face of her mother, the two apparently inherited their good looks from grandma. This is proven by the photo series that the actress posted for her mom’s birthday.

Great family resemblance to Reese Witherspoon

Like mother, like daughter, like daughter … Same eyes, same cheekbones, same smile. “Naturally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon can hardly deny who she got her good looks from.

But these attributes have made it through a third generation. Because even the 21-year-old Ava is simply strong after the Witherspoon line, even if the similarity to her dad Ryan Phillippe (46) cannot be denied.




Grandma Betty, Mama Reese and daughter Ava: The amazing similarity extends over three generations in the Witherspoon family.

Daughter Ava, Mama Reese and Grandma Betty: The amazing similarity extends over three generations in the Witherspoon family.

© Instagram, reesewitherspoon

But the family resemblance goes even further

However, this similarity seems to be more focused on women. After all, Reese’s son Deacon (17) comes much more after his father. And he’s not the only one there. Ava’s boyfriend also bears a resemblance to Papa Ryan, as we show in the video above. But it’s not uncommon for girls to orientate themselves towards their father when choosing men. (udo)


Previous articleA curious mistake turns the Swedish drug dealer into a Bitcoin millionaire
Next articleExplained in 11 points – the Britney Spears drama
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv