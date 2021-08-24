Reese Witherspoon is very much her mom

RTL.de>entertainment>
August 19, 2021 – 1:18 pm clock
Reese Witherspoon posts pictures of her mother
Wow, the family of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (45) seems to have a lot of genes. Not only does daughter Ava (21) look like the face of her mother, the two apparently inherited their good looks from grandma. This is proven by the photo series that the actress posted for her mom’s birthday.
Great family resemblance to Reese Witherspoon
Like mother, like daughter, like daughter … Same eyes, same cheekbones, same smile. “Naturally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon can hardly deny who she got her good looks from.
But these attributes have made it through a third generation. Because even the 21-year-old Ava is simply strong after the Witherspoon line, even if the similarity to her dad Ryan Phillippe (46) cannot be denied.
But the family resemblance goes even further
However, this similarity seems to be more focused on women. After all, Reese’s son Deacon (17) comes much more after his father. And he’s not the only one there. Ava’s boyfriend also bears a resemblance to Papa Ryan, as we show in the video above. But it’s not uncommon for girls to orientate themselves towards their father when choosing men. (udo)