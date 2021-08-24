Nicole Kidman reveals: That’s what husband Keith Urban thinks about her sex scenes

Nicole Kidman has often shown herself freely in movies or TV series. How her husband, musician Keith Urban, thinks, the actress now revealed in an interview.

Letting go of the covers in front of the camera – that’s part of Nicole Kidman’s job. The Australian has been working in Hollywood for almost 40 years, made dozens of films and won an Oscar. The 54-year-old never had a problem with nudity.

“I was probably a pioneer on the subject,” Kidman told the New York Times last year, reporting on her collaboration with Stanley Kubrick. With him she made the film “Eyes Wide Shut” in 1999, in which Kidman was seen completely naked. The director and actress had previously made an agreement: Only scenes approved by Kidman made it into the final film. “I didn’t say ‘no’ to any of them,” said Kidman.









At that time, she was in front of the camera with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The mother of two is now married to singer Keith Urban. But what does he actually think when his wife shoots revealing scenes like the last ones for the series “The Undoing” or “Big Little Lies”?

Keith Urban doesn’t know what Nicole Kidman is doing on set



“My husband is an artist, he understands that and does not interfere,” Kidman told the US portal “E! News”. The 53-year-old would only see the finished film or the finished series, which details are in the script or how the scenes actually come about in front of the camera, he would have no idea, Kidman continued. “He doesn’t really know what I’m really doing,” joked the actress. In addition, Urban is much too busy with his own career as a musician.

Kidman has been married to the New Zealander since 2006. They recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. To mark the anniversary, Urban published a joint photo on Instagram and commented: “Happy anniversary, Babygirl! My life began when you said ‘yes’ 5475 days ago.”

