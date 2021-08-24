New movie about the Williams Sisters is coming! Tennisnet.com

The next film about Venus and Serena Williams is ready – and it’s even coming to the cinema!

The good tennis films are coming so slowly! After the rather terrible one Wimbledon – game, set … and love from 2004, whose tennis sequences left every tennis fan quite stunned, was in the past few years with the good Borg / McEnroe (2017) and the truly terrific one Battle of the Sexes (2017) two big cinema hits.

Now comes the next big hit: King Richard is in the starting blocks, the first trailers have been released and they promise a lot.

There was also about the Williams sisters Venus and Serena (2012) already has an impressive documentation, with Serena (2017) again strong images, especially with a view to 2015 with the almost successful Grand Slam – Serena lost sensationally against Roberta Vinci in the semifinals of the US Open after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon .

Will Smith plays King Richard

King Richard deals with the “dishwasher” fairy tale of the entire family. Richard Williams, the real story goes, had watched a tennis final and saw the winner receive a $ 40,000 check for four days of work. From here it was clear to him where the way was going. Richard moved with his family to the Los Angeles working-class district of Compton and initially trained his two daughters Venus and Serena personally. The rest? Is tennis history.

Richard is portrayed in the film by none other than Will Smith, Venus by Saniyya Sidney, Serena by Demi Singleton. Other roles include Jon Bernthal (as coach Rick Macci), Tony Goldwyn, Susie Abromeit and Judith Chapman.

King Richard is scheduled to open in US cinemas on November 19, 2021, but will also be available on HBO Max at the same time. A German start has not yet been set. Actually, the film should have come to the cinema at the end of 2020, due to the corona pandemic, the start was postponed.