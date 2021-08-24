Megan Fox posts cute couple pics with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox (34) is probably Machine Gun Kelly’s biggest fan! For the rapper there was now a big event: He performed his hit “My Ex’s Best Friend” on the US show Saturday Night Live at the weekend. Not only numerous fans were looking forward to his appearance, but also the Transformers actress – and the latter shows shortly after the show how much she liked it!

Via Instagram Splits Megan several photos from last Saturday that she and Machine Gun Kelly show, among other things, arm in arm after his TV appearance. The actress dressed up for the event and slipped into a snake-look outfit, which she combined with a long leather coat and bright red lipstick. “SNL week. The best performance ever on this show”, writes Megan to the pictures and leaves no doubt as to how much she liked the songs of her loved one.

Between Megan and the “Bloody Valentine” artist is getting more and more serious: The latter not only moved in with Hollywood beauty a few weeks ago – it also seems as if he asked for her hand: Paparazzi recently caught the 34-year-old with a clunk on her finger that looked like an engagement ring.

Actress Megan Fox

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 2015

Megan Fox, 2018

