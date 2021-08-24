Matt Damon, Marina Abramović, Bill and Melinda Gates: People of the Day – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Evan Agostini / dpa)

Matt Damon, 50, US actor, learns late. In an interview with the British newspaper The Times Damon said he recently stopped using the F-word, a homophobic slur. After using it in a joke at a dinner party, his daughter wrote a “very long, wonderful treatise on why the word is dangerous,” as Damon said in an interview. “I had understood.” He leaves open which of his four daughters, aged ten to 23, it was. Damon has been criticized on social media, sometimes by celebrities, for recognizing the homophobic swear word so late and only through his daughter. Damon responded in a statement quoted by various media outlets that he had never referred to anyone with the F-word. He is on the side of the LGBTQ + community.

Open detailed view (Photo: PooL New / Reuters)

Melinda and Bill Gates, 56 and 65, US entrepreneurs and philanthropists, are now officially divorced. That goes from a court document, writes the Guardian. The couple, who jointly founded one of the largest charities in the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, filed for divorce on May 3rd after 27 years of marriage. They wanted to continue the charity work together, the couple said at the time, and they had agreed on the division of the property. No details are given in the divorce documents, he writes Guardian.









Open detailed view (Photo: Ursula Düren / dpa)

Marina Abramović, 74, Serbian performance artist, is abstinent and satisfied. “I feel like I’m in the best phase of my life. I don’t drink, smoke, don’t use drugs and do fifty minutes of yoga every morning,” the New York-based artist told the Stuttgart newspaper. “Getting older is a fantastic thing – when you’re healthy.” She spent the Corona period in the country, planted trees, watched animals and swam in the river.

Open detailed view (Photo: Jacob King / dpa)

Edward Roberts, 19, British student, received an invitation from the Queen. In a competition, the British royal family called on young designers to create a logo for the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II. Robert’s design, which shows a white, stylized crown in which the number 70 is curled up, has won, as the palace announced. He designed the crown with one continuous line to represent the queen’s ongoing reign, said Roberts, who studies graphic and communication design at Leeds University. As a reward, he can take part in the anniversary celebration. A four-day festival of the monarchy is planned with a military parade, church service, concert with world stars and horse races.