Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon, Marina Abramović, Bill and Melinda Gates: People of the Day...
News

Matt Damon, Marina Abramović, Bill and Melinda Gates: People of the Day – Panorama

By Sonia Gupta
0
43




'Stillwater' premiere in New York
(Photo: Evan Agostini / dpa)

Matt Damon, 50, US actor, learns late. In an interview with the British newspaper The Times Damon said he recently stopped using the F-word, a homophobic slur. After using it in a joke at a dinner party, his daughter wrote a “very long, wonderful treatise on why the word is dangerous,” as Damon said in an interview. “I had understood.” He leaves open which of his four daughters, aged ten to 23, it was. Damon has been criticized on social media, sometimes by celebrities, for recognizing the homophobic swear word so late and only through his daughter. Damon responded in a statement quoted by various media outlets that he had never referred to anyone with the F-word. He is on the side of the LGBTQ + community.

FILE PHOTO: Philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda listen to the speech by French President Francois Hollande, prior to being awarded Commanders of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris
(Photo: PooL New / Reuters)

Melinda and Bill Gates, 56 and 65, US entrepreneurs and philanthropists, are now officially divorced. That goes from a court document, writes the Guardian. The couple, who jointly founded one of the largest charities in the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, filed for divorce on May 3rd after 27 years of marriage. They wanted to continue the charity work together, the couple said at the time, and they had agreed on the division of the property. No details are given in the divorce documents, he writes Guardian.




Performance artist Marina Abramovic
(Photo: Ursula Düren / dpa)

Marina Abramović, 74, Serbian performance artist, is abstinent and satisfied. “I feel like I’m in the best phase of my life. I don’t drink, smoke, don’t use drugs and do fifty minutes of yoga every morning,” the New York-based artist told the Stuttgart newspaper. “Getting older is a fantastic thing – when you’re healthy.” She spent the Corona period in the country, planted trees, watched animals and swam in the river.

Logo for the 70th anniversary of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II.
(Photo: Jacob King / dpa)

Edward Roberts, 19, British student, received an invitation from the Queen. In a competition, the British royal family called on young designers to create a logo for the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II. Robert’s design, which shows a white, stylized crown in which the number 70 is curled up, has won, as the palace announced. He designed the crown with one continuous line to represent the queen’s ongoing reign, said Roberts, who studies graphic and communication design at Leeds University. As a reward, he can take part in the anniversary celebration. A four-day festival of the monarchy is planned with a military parade, church service, concert with world stars and horse races.


Previous articleShe still hesitates: MGK would marry his Megan Fox immediately
Next articleSolana and Cardano break course records – DOGE has to stay outside
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv