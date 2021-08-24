Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Mark Wahlberg is shooting with Kevin Hart’s comedy grenade for the first time

By Vimal Kumar
08/18/2021 9:15 pm

US comedian Kevin Hart will be in “Me Time” alongside Hollywood action hero Mark Wahlberg.

In the upcoming Netflix movie, the 42-year-old comedian plays a househusband who takes time for himself for the first time in years.


