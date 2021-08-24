Mark Wahlberg is shooting with Kevin Hart’s comedy grenade for the first time

08/18/2021 9:15 pm

US comedian Kevin Hart will be in “Me Time” alongside Hollywood action hero Mark Wahlberg.

In the upcoming Netflix movie, the 42-year-old comedian plays a househusband who takes time for himself for the first time in years.

That’s what the new film with Mark Wahlberg is about

He finally decides to reconnect with his former best friend, who is played by Oscar nominee Wahlberg, while the two enjoy a wild weekend together, according to Deadline reports.









Kevin and Mark Wahlberg, now 50, have never worked together before, but the stand-up comedian also produces the project through his HartBeat Productions banner.

Kevin Hart’s new deal with Netflix

John Hamburg will write and direct “Me Time” after previously working with Kevin Hart on the 2018 comedy “Night School”. The upcoming project is also the first film from Kevin’s lucrative new deal with Netflix, announced by the streaming service earlier this year. The popular comedian will eventually star in four films for Netflix and also produce them. Hart said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “Partnering with Netflix is ​​a great opportunity for HartBeat and me. I look forward to shooting and producing innovative films with Netflix. “(Bang)