Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Kardashians: Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie united – people

By Arjun Sethi
Anyone with a large family knows how difficult it is to get everyone together in one place. Especially in times of corona.

So it’s no wonder that Kim Kardashian was dying to share this photo with the world. It shows all five sisters in one photo.

On the left is Kourtney Kardashian, 42, the oldest. Next to it are Khloé (36) and Kim (40). Next to her the two half-sisters of the three: Kylie (23) and Kendall Jenner (25).

All of them, of course, as peeled from the egg: Kourtney (who is celebrating her birthday this Sunday) with black fringed trousers, Khloé in a blue “Avatar” one-piece, Kim with mega-boots, Kylie puts on the little black dress and Kendall crosses her very long legs in leather pants.

And because this photo work of art is really rare, all five posted it on Instagram.

It was also revealed who was supposedly BEHIND the camera. When asked where the Kardashian brother Rob (34) is, Khloé replied in the comments: “He took the photo.”

Rob has stayed out of the reality flashlight world for years and doesn’t want to have anything to do with the hype. Quite the opposite of its sisters. As is well known, they have perfected the self-presentation down to the manicured tiptoe.





A photo from a young age: Rob with his sisters Khloé, Kourtney and Kim (from left), mom Chris (2nd from right) and dad Caitlyn Jenner

A photo from a young age: Rob with his sisters Khloé, Kourtney and Kim (from left), mom Chris (2nd from right) and dad Caitlyn JennerPhoto: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

By the way, Kim commented on her snapshot of the happy evening with the words “forever”. How difficult it is to implement this, the TV beauty only recently learned from her marriage to rapper Kanye West (43).

The sisters from the glamorous Kardashian clan, however, no one separates. Especially not a man.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
