John Wick 4 relies on action icons in the cast

Within a few years, John Wick went from a surprising action hit to a blockbuster series (with a confirmed Part 5 before the release of Part 4), the hero of which has mutated into a real legend that has become an indispensable part of pop culture and memes. But it’s not just Keanu Reeves as “Mr. Wick” that keeps viewers turning on at the stunt festival. Because the John Wick films are also a declaration of love for martial arts and action cinema, which bring together some icons of the genre. In addition to Matrix veterans (Lawrence Fishburne, Randall Duk Kim, Daniel Bernhardt), we were also able to look forward to martial arts professionals (Mark Dacascos, Yayan Ruhian, Cecelia Arif Rahman, Tiger Chen). Who is in John Wick 4? Whose action can we look forward to? While around Fisburnes Bowery King and Lance Reddick as concierge Charon are back, you can see the new cast members of John Wick 4:

The most significant newcomer is probably the Chinese martial arts icon Donnie Yen. He has made a name for himself in recent years through the IP-Man films, but has also made a name for himself in Star Wars: Rogue One, Shanghai Knights, Mulan and other Hollywood productions. The jack of all trades brings a lot of martial arts expertise to the table. When John Wick has to deal with his character as an opponent, a real highlight awaits us.

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shimazu

The Japanese actor now has a large fan base through a wide variety of projects – be it Army of the Dead, Mortal Kombat, Last Samurai or the HBO series Westworld. When Sanada is there, a film can’t be THAT bad. The cool Japanese is simply oozing charm and has his very own aura. In the intro of Mortal Kombat, Sanada was able to convince with a great fight scene:

Adkins is a stunt master who has been handed out and pocketed in a wide variety of action films. He has even starred in the last three Undisputed films. With him on board, we can definitely look forward to some nice fights.









Bill Skarsgård – Marquis

Especially as the clown Pennywise, Skarsgård should be known to moviegoers, but what exactly awaits us with the role with the mysterious name Marquis is still unknown. But spontaneously (based on the actor’s roles so far) we assume that Marquis will be more of a thread puller than a fighter.















Bill Skarsgard did an unforgettable performance as Pennywise in the Stephen King film adaptation It and the sequel It: Chapter 2.



Source: Warner Bros / Brooke Palmer











Clancy Brown is a real film veteran and has already shown what he can do in Starship Troopers, Highlander and The Condemned. His great bass voice will be a good reason to call John Wick 4 (buy now € 20.99) to watch in the original version! Who Brown plays is still a mystery, not even the name of his character is known.















Clancy Brown played the Orc Blackhand in Warcraft – he had the perfect voice for it, just a little CGI to help with the rest!



Source: Blizzard / Legendary











John Wick will be released in theaters in May 2022 – the corona pandemic has delayed filming, especially since Keanu Reeves was still shooting Matrix 4.

