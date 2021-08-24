Iran wants to lift Bitcoin mining ban from September

Iran wants to allow Bitcoin and crypto miners to operate in the country again from the last week of September.

According to a report by the Iranian newspaper Financial Tribune, Tavanir, the country’s electricity provider, announced this decision back in August.

As Cointelegraph reported, the Iranian government banned Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining in May. This decision was made to prevent miners from overloading the electricity grid in the hot summer months.

The constant power outages and power shortages in Iran were attributed to Bitcoin miners. The problem became so great that Iran had to temporarily suspend electricity exports to neighboring Afghanistan.

In April, Chinese investors restarted the country’s largest Bitcoin mining center after being shut down for four months due to complaints related to excessive power consumption

However, illegal crypto mining is believed to be the real reason behind the significant load on the power supply. Therefore, only approved miners will be allowed to resume operations once the moratorium is lifted in September.









In June, the Iranian Ministry of Commerce issued 30 crypto mining licenses. The Iranian authorities meanwhile continue to push for regulation of cryptocurrency mining.

In June, Tehran police seized over 7,000 devices from illegal mining operations across the city.

In this context: Licensed Iranian crypto miners have to “completely” stop production

Iran started legalizing Bitcoin mining in 2020 and issued over 1,000 licenses in January 2020. However, the government is keen to keep its crypto mining sector local. Parliament is even considering a bill banning the use of “foreign-mined” cryptocurrencies for payments in the country.

The government expects Bitcoin and crypto mining to become a major industry in the country, and forecast revenues of $ 1 billion as early as May. However, the summer ban could mean that the target will not be achieved, at least for 2021.

Iran’s crypto-friendly policy could expand significantly as the country’s tax authority recently called for a legal framework for crypto trading activities.