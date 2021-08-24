‘I’m not a Daniel Day Lewis’

Pratt accepts that many of his roles are unusual heroes. He thinks it’s because the writers tailor the plot to suit his personality, as he always brings a part of his real self into his films, unlike someone like three-time Oscar winner Lewis. The 64-year-old is a method actor who is completely immersed in his characters. In an interview with the HeyUGuys website, Pratt said: “I’m not like Daniel Day Lewis, who asks himself, ‘Who is he, really?’ Every time he plays a role? You understand who I am when you see the roles I play. I don’t know if it’s the chicken or the egg? I don’t know if the roles I play are anybody characters, the kind Finding strength because I am like that. Or whether it is written that way and I play it that way. Often you step into a role and the role is tailored to your personality, at least for me it seems to be the case. Maybe it is a combination of both. “