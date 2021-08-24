‘I’m not a Daniel Day Lewis’

Chris Pratt takes pride in being an “Anyone” actor and accepts that he is not a Daniel Day Lewis.
The 42-year-old actor has become one of Hollywood’s leading action stars in recent years, having roles in the dinosaur franchise Jurassic World and as Peter Quill in the MCU films Guardians of the Galaxy. In his latest film, ‘The Tomorrow War’, he portrays a former soldier who travels to the future to fight an alien race that landed on earth.
Pratt accepts that many of his roles are unusual heroes. He thinks it’s because the writers tailor the plot to suit his personality, as he always brings a part of his real self into his films, unlike someone like three-time Oscar winner Lewis. The 64-year-old is a method actor who is completely immersed in his characters. In an interview with the HeyUGuys website, Pratt said: “I’m not like Daniel Day Lewis, who asks himself, ‘Who is he, really?’ Every time he plays a role? You understand who I am when you see the roles I play. I don’t know if it’s the chicken or the egg? I don’t know if the roles I play are anybody characters, the kind Finding strength because I am like that. Or whether it is written that way and I play it that way. Often you step into a role and the role is tailored to your personality, at least for me it seems to be the case. Maybe it is a combination of both. “