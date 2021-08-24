How to buy tokens on Quickswap

QuickSwap, a division of Uniswap on the Polygon Network, is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It has lower transaction fees in relation to Ethereum’s main network, where token exchanges have lower prices than exchanges like Uniswap.

What is QuickSwap?

QuickSwap is a collection of smart contracts that allows people to buy or sell cryptocurrencies through their browser without having to register or provide personal information. A smart contract is a computer program that is executed by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Smart contracts affect the token exchange, not a person or organization.

How you should shop at QuickSwap: step by step

Go to the QuickSwap website first! Connect your wallet by clicking on “Connect your wallet” and select the wallet you want to use, in our case MetaMask. You will then see a window where you can select the account that you want to use for trading. When you’ve done that, go to the next step and click “Connect”. MATIC will then show up and you select the cryptocurrency you want to buy by clicking on “Select a token” on Quickswap. If you want to use this token as a basis, click on “MATIC” and select your option! When you have selected the cryptocurrency that you want to buy, select the amount of MATIC that you want to use for the purchase. Remember not to spend everything because you will need MATIC to perform a few more functions. Then click on “Swap” and the final information about your purchase will appear. Then click on Quickswap on “Execute Swap”. You will see the MetaMask window appear. There you can see the commission Polygon takes and the full amount of the operation, including transaction fees. If you now click on “Confirm”, a window will appear and you will have to wait for the miner to confirm the transaction. Continue to wait until the purchased coin appears in your wallet. Click on “View the Block Explorer” to see the details of the operation.

