“Harry Potter”: Emma Watson was absent from Reunion

“Harry Potter” hype is not going away

In 1997 the first book from the “Harry Potter” series came on the market, in 2001 the first film followed. Even so, the wizard with the lightning scar is still celebrated by fans around the world. Stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton made their breakthroughs thanks to the film adaptation of the books and they still fondly think back to their time at Hogwarts. What the first film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” them means have the performer in a virtual one “Harry Potter” reunion betray who none other than Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy.

Tom Felton organizes virtual “Harry Potter” meetings

At the November 14, 2001 The premiere of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” took place in Los Angeles, and the film was released on November 22, 2001 in Germany. In keeping with this, actor Tom Felton actually implemented the planned “Harry Potter” reunion a few days ago and threw a small home party on the Veeps platform. For this he was able to lure some familiar faces in front of the camera. There were among others Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Chris Columbus (Director), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy). In his video message, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that it wasn’t until much later that he realized how big and popular the world of Harry Potter is. Rupert Grint, on the other hand, still remembers his nickname “Go again Grint”, which he owed to his fits of laughter on set.

