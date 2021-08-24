Fit like Jennifer Aniston: With these tips

Jennifer Aniston is a role model for many women. No wonder, because at the age of 51, many want to look just as young and sexy as the Hollywood star does. But her wow figure is no coincidence! Somehow we are not surprised that behind this dream body there is a strict fitness plan plugged. We’ll tell you more about how Jennifer Aniston keeps herself fit and young!

No pain no gain

Jennifer Aniston sees it that way too. The “Friends” star has a strict fitness plan, which she also does disciplined complies and manages to turn the 50 into the new 30! Because, to be honest, we don’t look at Jennifer Aniston’s 51 years. The good genes, elaborate beauty treatments, a fitness plan and a balanced diet make the Hollywood star what she is!









This is how Jennifer Aniston keeps herself young!

Jennifer Aniston not only trains several times a week, she does trained several times Every day! In an interview, the 51-year-old revealed that after getting up in the morning, she jumped onto her spinning bike for half an hour – to wake up, of course. She then does yoga for 40 minutes with her trainer. Anyone who thinks it’s over now is mistaken. The power woman describes spinning and yoga as “warm-up training”. Then we go to the gym. Jennifer Aniston swears by this mix of cardio and yoga. In the gym, it varies during training. Sometimes she focuses on strength, sometimes on her condition. Just recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she discovered her passion for boxing. Wow – Jen has a lot of power! But in order to show so much perseverance and motivation, the diet has to be right. Healthy nutrition and effective training go hand in hand.