Netflix has the worldwide rights from STXfilms Fast & Loose secured in the big bidding contest for the film, as Deadline reports.

The project was first announced in February. David Leitch (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) stages the action thriller based on a script by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber. Will Smith takes the lead.









Fast & Loose tells the story of John Riley who wakes up in Tijuana with no memory whatsoever. As he tries to piece together his past, piece by piece, he learns that he has lived two lives: one as a number one criminal living a luxury life and one as an undercover CIA agent on a low income, with no family, practically no personal life and little prospect of a better future. Without knowing what his true identity is, Riley now has to decide which life he would like to lead from now on.

When to film for Fast & Loose and when the film is expected to be available on Netflix is ​​currently unknown.